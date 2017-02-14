| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Pension reform likely to dominate legislative session

2017-02-14  03:00

By Lu Yi-hsuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Pension reform is expected to be the centerpiece of the next legislative session, which is scheduled to commerce on Friday.

The Organic Act of Legislative Committees （立法院各委員會組織法） stipulates that each legislative committee should be comprised of 13 to 15 members that are replaced annually.

Last year, the committees for the interior, economy, transportation and health and welfare each had 15 members, while those for defense, finance and judicial matters each had only 13 members.

Some political observers said that the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） could add two members to the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee, making it 15 members, to reduce the potential for obstruction of the bills it intends to pass.

In response to reporters’ queries, DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming （柯建銘） yesterday said it would not be possible for the DPP lawmakers to fill all eight committee convener positions, adding that the fate of pension reform would depend on reaching a consensus with the other party caucuses.

There must be positive communication among all of the committees, Ker said, adding that he already shares a consensus on the issue with KMT caucus convener Sufin Siluko （廖國棟）.

Sufin yesterday said that proposed amendments to the Act Governing the Recompense for the Discharge of Special Political Appointees （政務人員退職撫卹條例）, the Civil Servant and Teacher Insurance Act （公教人員保險法） and the Labor Insurance Act （勞工保險條例） would be the focus of the KMT caucus in the upcoming session, adding that the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee and the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee are considered by his caucus as the main “battlefields.”

He said the KMT caucus is also keeping an eye on the Economic Committee, adding that its number of members must be maintained.

Separately yesterday, an agreement was reached between the caucuses to hold a public hearing on the nominees for the vice president and members of the Examination Yuan on Feb. 20 and a review on a legislative floor on Feb. 22, before putting the issue to a vote on Feb. 24.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

