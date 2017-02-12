《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese warships set out for Western Pacific drills
By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer
A new round of blue-sea naval exercises involving the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s North Sea, East Sea and South Sea fleets is to be held in the Western Pacific, the Chinese-language People’s Liberation Army Daily reported yesterday.
A Luyang II-class and a Luyang III-class guided missile destroyer, as well as a Fuchi-class replenishment ship, of the South Sea Fleet sailed from a military port near Sanya on China’s Hainan Island and are scheduled to meet with other units in the South China Sea for the first round of exercises, the report said.
The Luyang III-class is one of a “new class” of warships designed and manufactured by China, which claims that it has better anti-aircraft and naval surface combat capabilities than its predecessors, the report said, adding that a helicopter and marine units were stationed on the ship.
The naval drills are to simulate combat scenarios related to joint anti-aircraft, anti-terrorism and anti-piracy operations, it added.
The Luyang II-class reportedly has strong mid to long-range anti-aircraft capabilities, commonly regarded as being on par with the US-made Aegis Combat System, the report said.
The Fuchi-class was designed to address China’s need for blue-sea replenishment, with China claiming it has the capability to replenish supplies and fuel for a variety of ship classes, the newspaper said, adding that it has also been outfitted with “adequate” anti-aircraft and anti-ship defenses.
The report quoted South Sea Fleet Rear Admiral Yu Manjiang （俞滿江） as saying that the drills are part of annual exercises that are conducted in accordance with international law and customs.
In Taipei, the Ministry of National Defense said the three vessels were the crux of the exercises, adding that they would sail through the southern end of the Taiwan Strait, passing near the nation’s southeast on their way to a rendezvous with the other fleets in the Western Pacific.
The ministry said it would closely monitor the Chinese warships’ movements.
Some pundits said the exercises were a “show of force” by China to Taiwan, the US and Japan, citing relatively recent Chinese naval drills in December last year that involved the Liaoning, China’s only operational aircraft carrier.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 英軍超強偽裝術！ 這張照片讓網友找的快崩潰...
- 台灣燈會總統點燈 150萬人次進場狀況不斷
- 寒流急診增多 防凍關懷啟動
- 愛心套房免費住 7房東助弱勢生
- 反蘆竹產業園區 海湖居民抗議
- 英國19歲女喪失記憶 男友不離不棄讓她再墜愛河
- 比美日本越光米 台南市府推廣「台南16號」
- 饒舌歌手南北對尬 熱狗贏了大支、玖壹壹
- 參選宜縣長？ 吳澤成︰從未想過選舉
- 台灣燈會第一天 人潮190萬人次
- 兩支台灣隊 中信、富邦最給力
- 洪曉蕾狂閃前夫緋聞 王世均帶妹開心就好
- 花車總動員 今晚西城嘉年華大遊行
- 張學友撫肌摸胸 同志情侶玩親親
- 8點檔女星斷頸引退演藝圈 感性淚訴：捨不得放手
- 馬林魚傳賣500億 川普親家接手？
- 小客車失控撞上林全隨扈車 政院：傷者返家休養
- 搭台鐵逃票多年 乘客主動補票6千元
- 平溪天燈節登場！警創「貼紙辨識法」疏車流
- 國際黑天鵝多 台股要小心
- 頭獎1注 獨得1億
- 野生動物救傷 苗縣去年成長破5成
- 移民禁令上訴吞敗 川普嗆法院見
- 豪練寒冰掌 預告籃網滅火？
- 南投元宵古趣 「罩新娘燈」求子
- 台東鬧元宵 神明聯合遶境今出發
- （嘉市）嘉興宮春節送彩券 4年3度中百萬
- 瑞士公主辛吉絲 現役名人堂傳奇
- 校園女屍案／假冒花美男邀約 釣出前女友狠殺
- 模特兒不是原罪 陳庭妮：我不是花瓶！
- 小繆思 靈感
- 寒流急診增多 醫師建議叫救護車勝過自行開送醫
- 北天燈今登場 平溪飄起日本味
- 小檔案─守讓堂
- 聲優王子宮野真守抵台 秀手技
- 農作抗寒害 菜覆網、樹根保暖
- 菲型男主持人 吃透全台 招牌節目取景 社群分享獲共鳴
- （影音）具惠善主動求婚 安宰賢竟傻回...
- 雲林台灣燈會維安 警力達2萬人次
- 岱桑等好轉 宋家豪跟上一軍
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chinese warships set out for Western Pacific drills
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email