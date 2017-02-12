《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Earthquake leaves four injured in Tainan, Kaohsiung
/ Staff writer, with CNA
Four people were injured in a magnitude 5.6 earthquake that hit southern Taiwan early yesterday, while a power outage caused by the temblor was resolved shortly afterward, authorities said.
One person in Tainan and three people in Kaohsiung sustained minor injuries in the earthquake and were sent to hospitals for treatment, the National Fire Agency said.
The earthquake also left about 50,000 households in eastern Tainan without electricity, but power was quickly restored, Tainan authorities said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （台積電） and United Microelectronics Corp （聯電）, Taiwan’s two leading semiconductor foundries, said that their operations in Tainan were only affected to a minimal degree by the earthquake.
The nation’s strongest earthquake so far this year, centered off the coast of Tainan, jolted residents in the southern municipality just one year after 117 people were killed in a strong earthquake that hit Tainan and Kaohsiung.
The epicenter of yesterday’s earthquake, which struck at 1:12am, was 12.2km southwest of Tainan City Hall at a depth of 18.4km, Central Weather Bureau seismology data showed.
A local intensity level of 6 was felt in Tainan, which has a population of 1.88 million, the bureau said.
Taiwan’s intensity scale, which ranges from zero to seven, measures the degree to which the earth shakes at a particular location.
In Kaohsiung and Pingtung County south of the epicenter and Chiayi, Yunlin and Changhua counties north of the epicenter, local intensity levels of 3 to 4 were felt, the bureau said.
There have been no reports of major damage following the earthquake, Tainan and Kaohsiung authorities said.
In Tainan, a few cases of ceiling damage and people being trapped in elevators were reported.
Aftershocks of various magnitudes could occur over the next two weeks, Central Weather Bureau Director-General Shin Tzay-chyn （辛在勤） said.
Early yesterday there was a magnitude 4.2 aftershock, he said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 英軍超強偽裝術！ 這張照片讓網友找的快崩潰...
- 台灣燈會總統點燈 150萬人次進場狀況不斷
- 瑞芳火把節今登場 夜遊秀崎山
- 主席選舉全民調 吳敦義：會被民進黨灌票
- （雲林）台灣燈會今登場 十大美燈必拍
- 台灣雖美卻常有人亂丟垃圾！ 吳鳳看了直搖頭
- KTV慶生爆衝突 警鳴7槍壓制 2警1酒客受傷
- 政院車隊離開台灣燈會時車禍？ 國道警：僅擦撞人均安
- 自由廣場》附隨組織 附隨人員
- 台灣燈會第一天 人潮190萬人次
- 兩支台灣隊 中信、富邦最給力
- 植村秀全新粉底刷 打造完美妝容
- IDF之父追思會 4上將覆蓋國旗
- 股利所得課稅 多數傾向分離分級
- 醫療官司打到逾期 周大觀律師母親移送懲戒
- 菲型男主持人 吃透全台 招牌節目取景 社群分享獲共鳴
- 私主張 成長需要改變
- 平溪天燈節登場！警創「貼紙辨識法」疏車流
- 竹市南寮大道 下月底動工
- 歐盟執委會主席擔心 英脫歐談判搞分化
- 怪花燈引話題 投燈會創19億商機
- 13歲歐陽娣娣拉小提琴登台 逆天美腿不輸姊姊
- 《焦點評論》春燕傳訊
- 瑞莎穿Tod’s 培養愛女時尚fu
- 產銷班研發「蔬菜移植機」 省時省力
- 澎湖元宵「西乞龜」 黃金龜王受矚目
- 自由廣場》一例一休更過勞
- 黑心工廠排戴奧辛 首例公共危險罪起訴
- 唐嫣未修圖照片飄仙氣 美哭網友
- 自由廣場》從徐外科到財團法人醫院
- 因家庭瑣事爆爭吵 安宰賢問老婆「跟我結婚很糟嗎？」
- 2路公車繞行 大華國中通勤解決了
- 元保宮堅持傳統 發送蠟燭紙燈籠
- 進度超前 南橫勤和復興段預計四月通車
- 泰豐火災求償 桃市府受理38件684萬元
- Uber暫停服務 交部︰參與收費派遣 就違法
- 柏林影展開幕狂諷川普 官網列台灣為國家引中國網民熱議
- 比英國熱心太多！ 警協助老外找回手機
- 聲優王子宮野真守抵台 秀手技
- 證券行情表、證券表格
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Earthquake leaves four injured in Tainan, Kaohsiung
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email