| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
南市凌晨規模5.6地震 東區大停電陸續修復 亂傳不實樓倒照 南市啟動電信警察追查送辦 台南凌晨6級強震 市民嚇醒「比去年那次還強」 一陣天搖地動！茄萣民眾尖叫奪門而出、狗兒狂吠 凌晨連3晃全台「震」驚 最大震度台南6級 林全電話關切 賴清德：市府應變中心一級開設
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Council of Grand Justices to broadcast live discussion on same-sex marriage

2017-02-11  03:00

By Yang Kuo-wen and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

In an unprecedented move, the Council of Grand Justices yesterday announced that it would broadcast live a debate next month on the issue of same-sex marriage from the perspective of a constitutional interpretation.

Legal professionals and four academics are to participate in the debate, which is scheduled for 9:30am on March 24, it said.

The debate will address two requests for a constitutional interpretation on the issue of same-sex marriage, the council said, adding that the cases were filed by the Taipei City Government and gay rights advocate Chi Chia-wei （祁家威）.

Chi is widely known as one of the nation’s pioneers in the fight for marriage equality, having first sought recognition of his union with his partner 16 years ago through a constitutional review of the nation’s marriage laws, in which he was defeated.

Three years ago, Chi initiated a second attempt, which also met with failure, despite having the support of the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights and more than a dozen lawyers. That case was defeated in the Supreme Court in August 2015.

The March 24 debate would be Chi’s third request for a constitutional review of the nation’s marriage laws.

The other constitutional interpretation requested was filed by the Taipei City Government’s Bureau of Civil Affairs, which has been receiving an increasing number of same-sex marriage registration requests since Chi’s second appeal.

Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association research associate Lu Hsin-chieh （呂欣潔） and her partner, in addition to two other same-sex couples, filed an administrative lawsuit against the bureau after their marriage applications were rejected.

The bureau in 2015 filed for a constitutional interpretation in response.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • The Council of Grand Justices debates a request for a constitutional interpretation at the Judicial Yuan in Taipei on March 3 last year. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

    The Council of Grand Justices debates a request for a constitutional interpretation at the Judicial Yuan in Taipei on March 3 last year. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✤麻婆豆腐豬
養生湯品✤黑蒜雞湯
甜蜜蜜♡薰衣草乳酪
暖呼呼♡關東煮DIY
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Council of Grand Justices to broadcast live discussion on same-sex marriage


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月11日‧星期六‧丁酉年正月十五日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.