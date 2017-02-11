《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tamsui records low of 6.7 degrees
PLUNGING MERCURY: Nine deaths in New Taipei City and Taoyuan were believed to be associated with the cold weather, while the CDC urged flu vaccinations
/ Staff writer, with CNA
A cold front that moved over Taiwan on Thursday sent temperatures plunging to 6.7°C in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District （淡水） at 9:07pm, the nation’s lowest on record this winter, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
Since the arrival of the cold front on Thursday morning, 18 weather stations in low-lying areas across Taiwan have recorded their lowest temperatures of the season thus far, the bureau said.
Cold temperatures are to prevail throughout most of the country until Monday, although sunny skies can be expected, it said.
The bureau also issued a cold-weather warning for 18 areas, excluding Kaohsiung and Pingtung County, Taitung County and outlying Penghu County.
Single-digit temperatures are forecast today for central and northern Taiwan, as well as Yilan County, while lows of 12°C to 13°C can be expected in southern Taiwan, and in Hualien and Taitung counties, the bureau said.
It projected daytime highs of 13°C to 15°C in northern Taiwan, 17°C to 18°C in Hualien and Taitung, and 19°C to 23°C in central and southern Taiwan.
According to the Taoyuan Fire Department, seven deaths had been reported on Thursday and yesterday morning that were believed to be associated with the cold weather, although medical confirmation was pending.
The seven people, aged 41 to 94, were declared dead upon arrival at hospitals, the fire department said, warning of risks associated with low nighttime temperatures, especially for people with cardiovascular diseases.
In New Taipei City, two deaths reported yesterday were also believed to be linked to the cold weather.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control （CDC） said the number of influenza cases could increase nationwide during the Lantern Festival today, as the strong cold front continues to affect the nation.
The influenza virus spreads more efficiently in cold weather and in crowds of people, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo （羅一鈞） said, urging precautionary measures for festivalgoers.
Vaccination is the most effective way to avoid infection, he said, urging high-risk groups such as people aged 65 or older, infants, children, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women to get their shots as soon as possible.
The Influenza A H3N2 virus remains the most prevalent strain this season, he said.
In other news, the Environmental Protection Administration （EPA） said the air quality yesterday in 19 of the nation’s 22 municipalities and counties was “unhealthy” for sensitive groups.
The Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network showed that, with the exception of Hualien, Taitung and Penghu counties, the air quality index was orange, the third tier on a six-level scale from “good” to “hazardous.”
On the EPA scale, green represents “good” air quality with a pollutant reading of less than 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air （mcg/m³） per hour, while the highest, maroon, represents the “hazardous” reading of 301mcg/m³ to 500mcg/m³ per hour. Orange represents a level unhealthy for sensitive groups at 101 to 150mcg/m³ per hour.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
