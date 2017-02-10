《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China commends Trump for letter on building a ‘constructive relationship’
MAC STATEMENT: Taiwan hopes that the US will firmly keep its promises to maintain Taiwan’s security and defense based on the TRA and the “six assurances”
/ AP, BEIJING
China yesterday praised US President Donald Trump for expressing a desire for a “constructive relationship” in a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）, even though the leaders have not spoken directly since Trump’s inauguration.
Trump on Wednesday sent belated well-wishes for the Lunar New Year in a letter from the White House. He had been the only US president in recent years not to have issued greetings to the world’s most populous nation on its most important holiday.
The silence triggered speculation in China as to whether it was an oversight or an intentional slight.
A statement from the White House late on Wednesday said Trump wrote to Xi that he looked forward to “develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China.”
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang （陸慷） said China “highly commended” Trump for the letter to Xi wishing the Chinese people greetings for the Lunar New Year and a lantern festival tomorrow.
Lu dismissed suggestions that Beijing took offense in the timing.
“It is known to all that since President Trump took office, China and the US have been in close contact,” Lu said.
Trump and Xi have yet to speak directly since Trump took office on Jan. 20, although they did talk soon after Trump won the US presidential election in November last year.
Diplomatic sources in Beijing said China has been nervous about Xi being left humiliated in the event a call with Trump goes wrong and the details are leaked to US media.
Trump has accused Beijing of unfair trade practices and a deliberately undervalued currency, criticized China’s military buildup in the South China Sea and accused Beijing of doing too little to pressure neighbor North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Eleanor Wang （王珮玲） yesterday said the ministry was not ready to comment on the letter, as there was no available information on its content.
The communication channels between Taiwan and the US are “superb and open,” with frequent exchanges of opinions on issues of mutual concern, Wang said, adding that both sides “understand the other’s position.”
Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming （唐德明） said that President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） and the Democratic Progressive Party are responsible for preventing Taiwan becoming a “bargaining chip.”
“Trump’s actions have been consistent with observations that he is by nature a businessman. The ruling party and President Tsai should not be overly optimistic about a shifting US stance on Taiwan. They have the responsibility to do everything in their power to avoid Taiwan becoming a bargaining chip,” he said.
Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng （邱垂正） said the government hopes that the US will continue to support Taiwan’s cross-strait policy of peace and stability and firmly keep its promises to maintain Taiwan’s security and defense based on the TRA and the “six assurances.”
“We also expect the US to continue to call on China to have a positive attitude toward Taiwan and for pragmatic communication with Taiwan to maintain regional stability,” Chiu said.
Additional reporting by staff writer and Reuters
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
