| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Apology issued for questionable member bids

2017-02-09  03:00

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Amid a controversy over questionable membership applications submitted ahead of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） chair election, Taipei City Councilor Yeh Lin-chuan （葉林傳） yesterday apologized on behalf of his office director, Huang Hsiu-ling （黃秀玲）, after the KMT confirmed that Huang had recruited potential members who had organized crime backgrounds.

Online news outlet Up Media on Sunday reported that a KMT campaign staffer had submitted 307 membership applications last month to the party’s Taipei branch, many from people with criminal backgrounds.

One such applicant was Wan Shao-cheng （萬少丞）, who allegedly played key role in a nightclub brawl in Taipei’s Xinyi District （信義） in 2014 that resulted in the beating death of an off-duty police officer.

KMT Taipei chapter director Chen Yung-jen （陳永仁） had previously said the party had located the applicant surnamed Wan, but that an investigation was needed to verify the man’s identity.

Media personality Clara Chou （周玉蔻） on Tuesday night posted copies of Wan’s party membership application and his national identification card on Facebook.

The documents confirmed that Wan was the man linked to the policeman’s death and that Huang had recommended him to the party.

The KMT has reportedly been pushing new member recruitment ahead of its elections for chair and party representatives on May 20.

Yeh said in a statement that “days of investigation had proven that Huang had breached the KMT charter by submitting membership applications on behalf of unqualified individuals.”

Huang had been seeking membership applicants to boost her chances of being elected as one of the representative, he said.

Yeh said that he had not looked into the applications that Huang had turned in because he thought they would have been screened according to KMT regulations, adding that he asked Huang withdraw as a representative candidate.

Yeh apologized for the controversy and any ill feelings that his negligence might have caused and promised to do his best to assist the KMT in screening membership applicants.

In related news, former vice president Wu Den-yih （吳敦義）, who is running for KMT chairman and whom Yen backed on Saturday last week, on Tuesday said that he does not know Yeh well, having met him only once.

Wu, a former KMT secretary-general, said that “people should apply to become a member of the party of their own free will, and “nominal” members would only tarnish the party’s image.”

Asked by reporters to comment on Wan’s application, Wu said that he had not heard of Wan, and he urged the media not to “get him involved.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, right, yesterday tells the KMT Central Standing Committee meeting at KMT headquarters in Taipei that membership applications from anyone with a criminal background would not be approved, as KMT Vice Chairman Jason Hu looks on. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, right, yesterday tells the KMT Central Standing Committee meeting at KMT headquarters in Taipei that membership applications from anyone with a criminal background would not be approved, as KMT Vice Chairman Jason Hu looks on. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✤雞腿紫蘇梅
藥膳番茄排骨湯
義式塔香炒野菇
法式吐司完美煎法！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Apology issued for questionable member bids


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月9日‧星期四‧丁酉年正月十三日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.