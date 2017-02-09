| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China mulling more conditions for invasion: report

2017-02-09  03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

China is considering amending its “Anti-Secession” Law to specify more conditions under which it would invade Taiwan, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Tuesday.

The story, written by the Japanese daily’s Beijing correspondent, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s （習近平） administration is considering revising the act, or creating a national unification act, to prevent US President Donald Trump’s administration from further intervening in Taiwan’s affairs.

Enacted in 2005, the “Anti-Secession” Law mandates that the Chinese government would take non-peaceful methods to defend the nation’s sovereignty and ensure that national territories remain intact should Taiwan secede from China, or if there is no possibility of a peaceful unification.

One of the changes it is considering would be an explicit statement by President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration that Taiwan would not accept the “one China” principle as a condition for invasion, the report said.

Clarifying the conditions for the act is designed to increase the pressure on Taiwan, it said.

Sources claimed that China is also looking into drafting a national unification act.

Xi has been promoting a “grand resurgence of the Chinese nation [zhonghua minzu, 中華民族]” which is inalienable from unification, and China’s National Security Act, passed in 2015, stipulates that “it is the joint obligation of all Chinese citizens, including our compatriots in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, to uphold national sovereignty, seek unification and maintain the integrity of territorial claims,” they said.

One of the sources said that China has “arrived at the stage where it can now use the law to define its path for unification,” the report added.

Commenting on the report, Presidential Office spokesperson Alex Huang （黃重諺） said the government would continue to monitor developments in relation to the report.

The Mainland Affairs Council declined to comment on the report, but said it would continue to update its contingencies based on China’s Taiwan policy and its actions.

Resorting to non-peaceful actions or threats on cross-strait issues is not conducive to future relations, the council said, adding that the stable development of cross-strait relations, and thereby safeguarding the interests of people on both sides of the Strait, is the joint responsibility of the two sides.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson An Fongshan （安峰山） said Beijing would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity through rule of law.

Additional Reporting by Chung Li-hua

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang speaks at a news conference in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

    Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang speaks at a news conference in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✤雞腿紫蘇梅
藥膳番茄排骨湯
義式塔香炒野菇
法式吐司完美煎法！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China mulling more conditions for invasion: report


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月9日‧星期四‧丁酉年正月十三日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.