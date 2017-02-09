《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China mulling more conditions for invasion: report
By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA
China is considering amending its “Anti-Secession” Law to specify more conditions under which it would invade Taiwan, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Tuesday.
The story, written by the Japanese daily’s Beijing correspondent, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s （習近平） administration is considering revising the act, or creating a national unification act, to prevent US President Donald Trump’s administration from further intervening in Taiwan’s affairs.
Enacted in 2005, the “Anti-Secession” Law mandates that the Chinese government would take non-peaceful methods to defend the nation’s sovereignty and ensure that national territories remain intact should Taiwan secede from China, or if there is no possibility of a peaceful unification.
One of the changes it is considering would be an explicit statement by President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration that Taiwan would not accept the “one China” principle as a condition for invasion, the report said.
Clarifying the conditions for the act is designed to increase the pressure on Taiwan, it said.
Sources claimed that China is also looking into drafting a national unification act.
Xi has been promoting a “grand resurgence of the Chinese nation [zhonghua minzu, 中華民族]” which is inalienable from unification, and China’s National Security Act, passed in 2015, stipulates that “it is the joint obligation of all Chinese citizens, including our compatriots in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, to uphold national sovereignty, seek unification and maintain the integrity of territorial claims,” they said.
One of the sources said that China has “arrived at the stage where it can now use the law to define its path for unification,” the report added.
Commenting on the report, Presidential Office spokesperson Alex Huang （黃重諺） said the government would continue to monitor developments in relation to the report.
The Mainland Affairs Council declined to comment on the report, but said it would continue to update its contingencies based on China’s Taiwan policy and its actions.
Resorting to non-peaceful actions or threats on cross-strait issues is not conducive to future relations, the council said, adding that the stable development of cross-strait relations, and thereby safeguarding the interests of people on both sides of the Strait, is the joint responsibility of the two sides.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson An Fongshan （安峰山） said Beijing would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity through rule of law.
Additional Reporting by Chung Li-hua
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 郭美珠揚言調白冰冰通聯記錄 警界人士這麼說...
- 勞資協商再破局 黨工大罵國民黨翻臉不認人
- 林宥嘉邋遢人夫 喜餅耍Q沒空蜜月
- 人頭黨員、黑幫入黨 吳敦義︰都和我無關
- 費玉清不睡覺靠深夜節目解悶 100多台也不錯過
- 自由廣場》妳／你教對了嗎？
- 皮帶狠抽、不給飯…惡雇主囚印尼女看護半年
- 俄異議領袖再被判有罪 角逐總統夢恐斷
- 聯合國：逾千名羅興亞穆斯林死於緬甸軍方鎮壓
- 國民黨主席選舉╱北市議員葉林傳的主任 介紹殺警嫌犯入黨
- 房租六千元內 包租公將可免稅
- 苗栗（火旁）龍42隊踩街 週五晚不夜城
- 自由廣場》回到2000年317造勢晚會現場
- 寶昇船務 請受扶助戶看電影
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 淋病感染攀升 多半男傳女
- 宜蘭冬山鄉住宅火警 81歲老翁嗆傷送醫
- 《HBL八強賽》高苑3連勝 溪湖幫有刺客
- 2017台北國際書展 回歸台灣讀享時光
- 《自畫像》亮相鹿特丹 留學生帶國旗加油
- 自由廣場》長照家庭五大醫療障礙
- 駭客網攻8券商 金管會︰影響不大
- 所長攔檢遭拖行 警鳴槍逮毒蟲
- 大樂透頭獎1注中
- 監守自盜超商99萬 高職生揪友狂歡落網
- 黨產會委員： 救國團曾受知青黨部指導
- 《徵文啟事》一例一休好或壞
- 《HBL八強賽》冠軍專屬演唱會 松山豪哥要定了
- 國機國造簽約 漢翔中長期業績進補
- 駭客勒索券商 北檢分案調查
- 太空梭爆炸奪7命 「倖存」足球31年後終上太空
- 前檢察官顏漢文判刑確定 警方尚未接獲防逃機制通報
- 《HBL八強賽》南山謝絕採訪 直到4強到手
- 18日股市是否要如常開市 金管會蒐集意見近日定案
- 「只是2個月大的孩子」3幼犬遭虐1悶死
- 柳川改造成功 市府續爭取水環境建設
- 讓球賽「緊湊有戲」 大聯盟出招
- 亂點兒子眼藥水 迷糊媽險瞎
- 劉昱言「尾勁強」 洪總沒看走眼
- HBL》高國豪「雙十」與呂蔡瑜倫代表作 松山教頭仍痛罵（影音）
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China mulling more conditions for invasion: report
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email