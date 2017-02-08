《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Students gather for Taiwan International Science Fair’s final
TALENTED YOUNGSTERS: Prize-winning Taiwanese students would likely be able to compete in the US’ International Science and Engineering Fair
By Sean Lin / Staff reporter
Students from 23 nations and territories — a record for the event — yesterday convened at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei for the final stage of this year’s Taiwan International Science Fair.
A total of 221 high-school and junior-high school students — 53 of whom are Taiwanese — made it into the final from a preliminary contest last month.
The finalists submitted a total of 40 works in categories including mathematics, chemistry, physics, astronomy, geography, environmental science, zoology, botany, microbiology, biochemistry, medicine, engineering, computer science, information, information engineering and environmental engineering and behavioral and social sciences.
The competition — started in 1992 as a contest for junior-high and elementary schools from nations in the Asia-Pacific region — was upgraded in 2002 when it attained its current title and started receiving entries from students around the world.
To bolster high-school students’ understanding of science, the ministry has revised high-school curriculum guidelines for next year to require students to engage in scientific projects and perform experiments in a bid to help them put theory into practice, Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao （林騰蛟） said.
Academia Sinica president James Liao （廖俊智） gave a speech at the ceremony in which he detailed the potential for and challenges involved with the development of eco-friendly technologies that promote sustainability.
Prize-winning Taiwanese students would likely have the opportunity to compete in international science fairs, such as the US’ International Science and Engineering Fair, with the results scheduled to be announced on Friday, the education center said.
The overseas participants are from Belgium, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Nepal, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Hong Kong and Macau.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 內溪大排上千綠鬣蜥出沒 民虧變「侏羅紀公園」
- 黑幫集體加入國民黨？萬少丞入黨申請書曝光
- 〈幸福補習班〉你的寂寞 早被看穿
- 滑鼠包裝不能這樣剪 否則下場就是「分屍」
- 球員會客室》千安 百轟 百盜 潘武雄3年有「約」
- 平溪天燈節週六登場 9點起交管
- 愛子斷掌縫回 丁父感謝關心
- 中寮農會改選 在野抗議審查黑箱
- 向明／零碎詩 － 北海岸記憶
- 寒流要來了 全台冷到下週一
- 試委阻年改 民進黨擬修法砍人數
- 網傳28元就能入園玩還免停車費 六福村竟證實
- 〈戀愛怪談系列〉你我、年輪與豬
- 台南市初九天公生燒紙錢 集中收運73公噸
- Kimi近況曝光！林志穎帥兒長睫毛不科學
- 威力彩頭獎摃龜
- 第3位維冠寶寶誕生 賴清德探望
- 田亞霍遊大馬 許佳麟揪四葉草當地陪
- 惹到Google大神？這家店莫名被標「永久停業」
- 川普政府若鬆綁金融監管 美6銀將回饋股東千億美元
- 男下體卡鋼環 羞求消防隊解套
- 吳敏顯／舊居
- 每日22下伏地挺身 南投警互傳戰帖
- 2017台灣燈會預估千萬人潮 交通管制看這裡
- 蔡秀芬 首位中山大學女副校長
- HBL》松山高國豪94狂！轟本季新高打退泰山
- 全仔溪瀑布群 豐山村潛力新景點
- 頭城文創老街 啟動都計保留原貌
- 台北燈節新亮點 「日珥雞」花車首打光
- 墾丁旅宿業下週起「喊冷」 業者怪一例一休
- 超級盃廣告超貴 不忘酸川普
- 威剛元月營收增10.72％ Q1續強
- 工作家庭兼顧 夫妻檔聯手做托育
- 超酷！《樂來越愛你》推出邊看邊唱版本
- 罹5癌久病厭世 83歲高鳴留遺書自殺
- 女星遭友人驚爆「很緊又很會吸」
- OH58D零附件將停產 軍方購足12年備料
- 自由談》「台灣優先」的堅持與深化
- 前傳藝中心主任柯基良 驚傳昨晚逝世
- 爭取藍營青年選票 詹啟賢：要為選後整合國民黨而贏
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Students gather for Taiwan International Science Fair’s final
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email