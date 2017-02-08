《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Enmity will ruin ‘inclusive’ KMT: Chan
WHAT IS ‘LOCAL’? The former KMT vice chairman said ‘local’ and ‘nonlocal’ were just used by the media, saying that Taiwan has been nonexclusive to a number of cultures
By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter
Former Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） vice chairman and chairmanship candidate Steve Chan （詹啟賢） yesterday called the KMT a “diverse and inclusive” party, saying that supposed infighting between its “local” and “nonlocal” camps would ruin the KMT.
In a radio interview, Chan was asked about local media labeling him and former vice president Wu Den-yih （吳敦義）, who is also running for the KMT chairmanship, as more “local” than KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱）, a waishengren （外省人） — people and their descendents who fled from China after the KMT’s defeat in the Chinese Civil War — who reportedly has the support of the party’s Huang Fu-hsing military veterans’ branch.
He challenged the categorization, calling into question the definition of “local.”
“Is being a native Taiwanese [as opposed to a waishengren] ‘local?’ Or voting in central or southern Taiwan? Or speaking Taiwanese [commonly known as Hoklo]?” Chan asked, contending that “local” and “nonlocal” are “generalized groupings” used by the media.
“We should refrain from using simplified classifications. What is crucial is candidates’ ideas for the party,” he said.
“Mine are that of the ‘middle way,’ which is to say that the KMT should, while keeping the Republic of China standpoint, ponder how the Taiwanese public’s interests could be best maintained,” Chan said, adding that the KMT’s “greatest value to Taiwan” is its diversity and tolerance.
He rejected the notion that being a waishengren inevitably means belonging to the “nonlocal” group, as being a “‘local,’ if Taiwan’s history is any reference, has been nonexclusive and open to various cultures from the very beginning.”
In its more than six decades in Taiwan, the KMT has always been inclusive and has incorporated different groups, “which runs contrary to the Democratic Progressive Party, whose ‘local’ is exclusive in character,” Chan said, adding that through his bid for the chairmanship he aims to provide another option to the party following that dichotomy.
“Dividing the party [by whether a member is ‘local’] is a path the KMT cannot take. How do they [other candidates] plan to unify the party after the election if this is how they plan to win the race?” he asked.
Chan called on new party members to “distinguish between personal connections and the interests of the whole,” amid reports of a sudden influx of members and applicants, of which many are “nominal members” or have backgrounds tied to organized crime.
As of last week, the party has accepted about 19,000 new members this year, in addition to more than 9,000 who renewed their memberships, increasing the total of effective members to more than 300,000, “a rate of increase that is quite substantial,” he said.
Whether new members have organized crime backgrounds should be investigated, but the more pressing question is that of their motivation, as they might have joined the party with a particular aim and will probably disappear after the election, he added.
“I cannot say that their applications were made to help a particular candidate win the election, but even if they were, no rules were broken,” Chan said.
“All I can do now is call for all members to be objective and rational, and ask them not to be bound by clientelism and bear in mind the larger picture for the party and Taiwan as a whole when voting in the chairperson election,” he added.
Separately yesterday, the KMT said it had turned down a membership application from Wan Shao-cheng （萬少丞）, who allegedly played a role in the beating death of off-duty police detective Hsueh Chen-kuo （薛貞國） at a Taipei nightclub in September 2014.
The party said it would increase scrutiny in the vetting process and begin an investigation into who mediated Wan’s application.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 內溪大排上千綠鬣蜥出沒 民虧變「侏羅紀公園」
- 黑幫集體加入國民黨？萬少丞入黨申請書曝光
- 〈幸福補習班〉你的寂寞 早被看穿
- 滑鼠包裝不能這樣剪 否則下場就是「分屍」
- 球員會客室》千安 百轟 百盜 潘武雄3年有「約」
- 平溪天燈節週六登場 9點起交管
- 愛子斷掌縫回 丁父感謝關心
- 中寮農會改選 在野抗議審查黑箱
- 向明／零碎詩 － 北海岸記憶
- 寒流要來了 全台冷到下週一
- 試委阻年改 民進黨擬修法砍人數
- 網傳28元就能入園玩還免停車費 六福村竟證實
- 〈戀愛怪談系列〉你我、年輪與豬
- 台南市初九天公生燒紙錢 集中收運73公噸
- Kimi近況曝光！林志穎帥兒長睫毛不科學
- 威力彩頭獎摃龜
- 第3位維冠寶寶誕生 賴清德探望
- 田亞霍遊大馬 許佳麟揪四葉草當地陪
- 惹到Google大神？這家店莫名被標「永久停業」
- 川普政府若鬆綁金融監管 美6銀將回饋股東千億美元
- 男下體卡鋼環 羞求消防隊解套
- 吳敏顯／舊居
- 每日22下伏地挺身 南投警互傳戰帖
- 2017台灣燈會預估千萬人潮 交通管制看這裡
- 蔡秀芬 首位中山大學女副校長
- HBL》松山高國豪94狂！轟本季新高打退泰山
- 全仔溪瀑布群 豐山村潛力新景點
- 頭城文創老街 啟動都計保留原貌
- 台北燈節新亮點 「日珥雞」花車首打光
- 墾丁旅宿業下週起「喊冷」 業者怪一例一休
- 超級盃廣告超貴 不忘酸川普
- 威剛元月營收增10.72％ Q1續強
- 工作家庭兼顧 夫妻檔聯手做托育
- 超酷！《樂來越愛你》推出邊看邊唱版本
- 罹5癌久病厭世 83歲高鳴留遺書自殺
- 女星遭友人驚爆「很緊又很會吸」
- OH58D零附件將停產 軍方購足12年備料
- 自由談》「台灣優先」的堅持與深化
- 前傳藝中心主任柯基良 驚傳昨晚逝世
- 爭取藍營青年選票 詹啟賢：要為選後整合國民黨而贏
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Enmity will ruin ‘inclusive’ KMT: Chan
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email