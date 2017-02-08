《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chunghwa Post to keep offices open on Saturdays
By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter
Chunghwa Post Co （中華郵政） yesterday said that all 287 post offices nationwide that are open on Saturdays would stay open, although with reduced hours at most of them.
The state-run company operates 1,311 post offices nationwide. Of the 287 that are open on Saturdays, 16 are open all day.
The announcement came in the face of mounting public criticism over a proposal to cancel Saturday service hours at about half of the offices after the Lunar New Year holiday to comply with the government’s new regulations on work hours.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan （賀陳旦） reportedly asked the company to reconsider the closures, as it would inconvenience the public.
Chunghwa Post spokesperson Wang Shu-min （王淑敏） said that the company decided that all post offices offering Saturday services would remain open.
“Some people need access to postal services on weekends because they do not have time on weekdays. We therefore decided that the 287 offices that operate on Saturday will remain open,” she said, dismissing reports that the decision was influenced by Hochen.
However, the company said it would reduce Saturday service hours due to the labor restrictions. Service on Saturdays will start at 9am — instead of 8:30am — and end at noon.
Exceptions are the post office at the National Palace Museum, which will be open from 8:30am to 8:30pm on Saturdays and from 8:30am to 6:30pm on Sundays; and in Lienchiang County’s Beigan District, which will be open from 7:30am to 11:30am on Saturdays.
The new Saturday service hours are to start on Feb. 25.
Kaohsiung’s Fogong District （佛公） post office is to be added to the list of those open on Saturdays, with the office open every second Saturday of the month
Also starting on Feb. 25, post offices will not accept mail for prompt delivery or parcels on weekends, nor will couriers retrieve mail. People needing to send urgent mail are encouraged to take advantage of Chunghwa’s express mail service, Wang said.
Company data showed that post offices nationwide handle an average of 300,000 prompt delivery letters and parcels per month on Saturdays.
The decision to maintain Saturday services would cost about NT$200 million （US$6.44 million）, per year, Wang said, adding that the firm should not have any problem handling the increased costs.
Wang said the company has reached an agreement with the Chunghwa Postal Workers’ Union that employees working on Saturdays would be paid overtime.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 內溪大排上千綠鬣蜥出沒 民虧變「侏羅紀公園」
- 黑幫集體加入國民黨？萬少丞入黨申請書曝光
- 〈幸福補習班〉你的寂寞 早被看穿
- 滑鼠包裝不能這樣剪 否則下場就是「分屍」
- 球員會客室》千安 百轟 百盜 潘武雄3年有「約」
- 平溪天燈節週六登場 9點起交管
- 愛子斷掌縫回 丁父感謝關心
- 中寮農會改選 在野抗議審查黑箱
- 向明／零碎詩 － 北海岸記憶
- 寒流要來了 全台冷到下週一
- 試委阻年改 民進黨擬修法砍人數
- 網傳28元就能入園玩還免停車費 六福村竟證實
- 〈戀愛怪談系列〉你我、年輪與豬
- 台南市初九天公生燒紙錢 集中收運73公噸
- Kimi近況曝光！林志穎帥兒長睫毛不科學
- 威力彩頭獎摃龜
- 第3位維冠寶寶誕生 賴清德探望
- 田亞霍遊大馬 許佳麟揪四葉草當地陪
- 惹到Google大神？這家店莫名被標「永久停業」
- 川普政府若鬆綁金融監管 美6銀將回饋股東千億美元
- 男下體卡鋼環 羞求消防隊解套
- 吳敏顯／舊居
- 每日22下伏地挺身 南投警互傳戰帖
- 2017台灣燈會預估千萬人潮 交通管制看這裡
- 蔡秀芬 首位中山大學女副校長
- HBL》松山高國豪94狂！轟本季新高打退泰山
- 全仔溪瀑布群 豐山村潛力新景點
- 頭城文創老街 啟動都計保留原貌
- 台北燈節新亮點 「日珥雞」花車首打光
- 墾丁旅宿業下週起「喊冷」 業者怪一例一休
- 超級盃廣告超貴 不忘酸川普
- 威剛元月營收增10.72％ Q1續強
- 工作家庭兼顧 夫妻檔聯手做托育
- 超酷！《樂來越愛你》推出邊看邊唱版本
- 罹5癌久病厭世 83歲高鳴留遺書自殺
- 女星遭友人驚爆「很緊又很會吸」
- OH58D零附件將停產 軍方購足12年備料
- 自由談》「台灣優先」的堅持與深化
- 前傳藝中心主任柯基良 驚傳昨晚逝世
- 爭取藍營青年選票 詹啟賢：要為選後整合國民黨而贏
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chunghwa Post to keep offices open on Saturdays
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email