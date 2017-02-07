| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Concerns that warship name might cause confusion

2017-02-07  03:00

By Lo Tien-bin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The People’s Liberation Army Navy （PLAN） naming its recently completed destroyer Xining （西寧）, using the same Chinese characters as the Taiwanese frigate Si Ning, might lead to confusion if the ships encounter each other on maneuvers, Taiwanese military observers said.

According to Chinese media affiliated with the PLA, the Xining is an indigenously developed Type 052D advanced guided-missile destroyer, with a displacement of 7,500 tonnes and low radar visibility.

The Republic of China （ROC） Navy “does not rule out” the possibility of the Si Ning encountering the Xining, a Ministry of National Defense official in Taipei said on condition of anonymity.

Although the Xining is assigned to the PLAN’s North Sea Fleet, it is a principal combat ship and is therefore likely to conduct transoceanic and expeditionary warfare training, including those conducted near Taiwanese waters, the official said.

The Si Ning is a Kang Ding-class frigate, with the pennant number DDG-124, and is based in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District （左營）, the official said.

The Xining is the second Chinese warship to bear that name, the official said, adding that its predecessor with pennant number DDG-108 was a first-generation guided-missile destroyer, commissioned in 1980 and decommissioned in 2013.

A source familiar with naval affairs said that Taiwanese and Chinese warships rarely encountered each other in the past because the two navies usually restricted their ship movements to fixed lanes.

However, the PLAN has in recent years been moving its ships off the established lanes, leading to increased chances of maritime encounters, the source said.

The Taiwanese navy is to follow international customs regulating those occurrences to avoid friction, the source said.

A situation involving ships with the same name appearing in the same area is likely to cause difficulties, another unnamed defense ministry official said on Sunday.

Because the Taiwanese and Chinese navies both use place names for their ships, four ships have the same names: Taiwan’s Si Ning and Kun Ming and China’s Xining and Kunming, the official said.

Taiwan’s six Kang Ding-class frigates were named after the ROC’s former Chinese provinces, and Beijing also intends to name its destroyers after its major provinces and cities, with up to 18 ships planned, the official said.

According to the Taiwanese navy’s naming conventions, ships belonging to Class I principle warships are named after place names or military figures of renown, with Class II patrol ships named after mountains and Class III after rivers, the official said.

However, in 2005, the Legislative Yuan’s National Defense Committee requested that the defense ministry name new warships “using Taiwanese place names or names that resonate with Taiwanese,” and the military has complied, the official said.

The Taiwanese navy named its post-2005 Keelung-class destroyers Keelung, Su Ao, Tso Ying and Ma Kong, the official said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • The Si Ning, right, is greeted by a tug as it returns to Kaohsiung’s Zuoying military harbor on June 14, 2013. Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times

    The Si Ning, right, is greeted by a tug as it returns to Kaohsiung’s Zuoying military harbor on June 14, 2013. Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✤照燒山藥
芋香高麗蒸
鮮魚時蔬可樂餅
溫沙拉✤好吃秘訣
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Concerns that warship name might cause confusion


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月7日‧星期二‧丁酉年正月十一日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.