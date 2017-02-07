《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Concerns that warship name might cause confusion
By Lo Tien-bin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer
The People’s Liberation Army Navy （PLAN） naming its recently completed destroyer Xining （西寧）, using the same Chinese characters as the Taiwanese frigate Si Ning, might lead to confusion if the ships encounter each other on maneuvers, Taiwanese military observers said.
According to Chinese media affiliated with the PLA, the Xining is an indigenously developed Type 052D advanced guided-missile destroyer, with a displacement of 7,500 tonnes and low radar visibility.
The Republic of China （ROC） Navy “does not rule out” the possibility of the Si Ning encountering the Xining, a Ministry of National Defense official in Taipei said on condition of anonymity.
Although the Xining is assigned to the PLAN’s North Sea Fleet, it is a principal combat ship and is therefore likely to conduct transoceanic and expeditionary warfare training, including those conducted near Taiwanese waters, the official said.
The Si Ning is a Kang Ding-class frigate, with the pennant number DDG-124, and is based in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District （左營）, the official said.
The Xining is the second Chinese warship to bear that name, the official said, adding that its predecessor with pennant number DDG-108 was a first-generation guided-missile destroyer, commissioned in 1980 and decommissioned in 2013.
A source familiar with naval affairs said that Taiwanese and Chinese warships rarely encountered each other in the past because the two navies usually restricted their ship movements to fixed lanes.
However, the PLAN has in recent years been moving its ships off the established lanes, leading to increased chances of maritime encounters, the source said.
The Taiwanese navy is to follow international customs regulating those occurrences to avoid friction, the source said.
A situation involving ships with the same name appearing in the same area is likely to cause difficulties, another unnamed defense ministry official said on Sunday.
Because the Taiwanese and Chinese navies both use place names for their ships, four ships have the same names: Taiwan’s Si Ning and Kun Ming and China’s Xining and Kunming, the official said.
Taiwan’s six Kang Ding-class frigates were named after the ROC’s former Chinese provinces, and Beijing also intends to name its destroyers after its major provinces and cities, with up to 18 ships planned, the official said.
According to the Taiwanese navy’s naming conventions, ships belonging to Class I principle warships are named after place names or military figures of renown, with Class II patrol ships named after mountains and Class III after rivers, the official said.
However, in 2005, the Legislative Yuan’s National Defense Committee requested that the defense ministry name new warships “using Taiwanese place names or names that resonate with Taiwanese,” and the military has complied, the official said.
The Taiwanese navy named its post-2005 Keelung-class destroyers Keelung, Su Ao, Tso Ying and Ma Kong, the official said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 鄒倩琳剛走敖國珠又爆閃辭 中天主播驚陷缺人囧態
- Gogoro推平價車 銷量翻倍
- 活潑外向人緣好 張家次女枉斷魂
- 家裡缺女人 單親父子養7個矽膠娃娃作伴
- 高鳴生前熱心提攜 陳珮騏悔：如果前兩個禮拜有...
- 書劍集》無感經濟下的有感政策
- 基隆十大肇事路段 中正路又居首
- 桃李滿門 傅狷夫開一派畫風
- 管控更嚴格 中國2016年海外交易遭大幅取消
- 感謝台灣311伸援 日人：但沒禮貌仍讓人受不了
- 水族館水缸破裂 13隻鯊魚陷入危機
- 自由共和國》梁文韜／ 川普固本型大美國主義的經濟啟示
- 台積電高雄園區設廠案 陳菊︰就等業者宣布
- 貝琪露雙下巴復出 渴愛不敢結婚
- 中日對照讀新聞》70歳以上、ATM振込制限 詐欺防止へ 70歲以上限制使用ATM轉帳防止詐騙
- 西門町商家 燈節營收估多3成
- 小新營採草莓 量減質好沒漲價
- 50歲港星哈男神 秀半裸照喊小鮮肉
- 英女王迎藍寶石禧年 各地鳴炮慶登基65年
- 今年房屋稅 高雄稅捐處︰與去年持平
- 篩選倍率小檔案
- 模仿A片劇情 11歲男童性侵同學
- 李洪基低調曬恩愛 女友藏在球友合照裡
- 李敖腦瘤竟是「病例罕見」 北醫院長親組團隊治療
- 試試青春肉體…開黃腔誘人妻 男老師無罪變有罪
- 許厝童尿液檢驗 國健署明開會解讀
- 美擬裁減維和任務 中國或成非洲最大贏家
- 收假症候群 恐引發焦慮性憂鬱症
- 〈熱門族群〉淡季不淡 DRAM雞年開春報喜
- 養殖池裡9成是母烏 並未驗出人工雌激素
- 大村早春葡萄 驚見「死花死果」
- 竹南炸邯鄲 攻炮城搶金弊
- 〈愛瘋迷〉閨蜜 不是妳的傀儡
- 社論》川普大逆襲，小英準備好了沒？
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉多元交織馬六甲
- 超級盃今「矛盾爭霸」 2億人緊盯
- 訂遊戲規則 國民黨今首度開會
- 3度酒駕 前立委兒被起訴
- 恭喜！謝依旻5連霸 獲「名譽女流棋聖」資格
- 市府爭設機捷A2a、A5a站 拚3月送審
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Concerns that warship name might cause confusion
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email