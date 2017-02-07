《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT calls on president to protest over Diaoyutais
By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter
The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） yesterday urged President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） to stop “playing ostrich” and lodge stern protests with Japan and the US regarding the sovereignty of the Diaoyutai Islands （釣魚台） — known as the Senkakus in Japan — which Taiwan, China and Japan claim.
Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi （胡文琦） accused Tsai of making repeated compromises over sovereignty and Taiwanese fishing rights in a bid to curry favor with Tokyo and Washington.
“US Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ recent remarks concerning the Diaoyutai Islands insinuate that the US, as well as newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump, acknowledge that the disputed island chain’s sovereignty belongs to Japan,” Hu said.
Hu pointed to the failures of Tsai and Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh （謝長廷） to issue statements rebutting Mattis’ claims as signs that the government is willing to improve bilateral ties with the US and Japan at the expense of Taiwan’s territory and fishing rights.
The KMT official was referring to Mattis’ reaffirmation during his visit to Japan last week of the US’ commitment to defending Japan under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.
Mattis said that the treaty also applied to the Diaoyutais, which have been administered by Japan since 1972.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement reiterating Taiwan’s sovereignty claims over the islands, saying it would continue to negotiate with Washington on the issue.
“During his inauguration, Tsai vowed to abide by the Constitution and safeguard her nation. Yet at a time when the nation faces external threats to its territorial sovereignty, Tsai and the entire Presidential Office have chosen to keep their mouths shut... Their handling of the matter has disappointed and distressed the public,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming （唐德明） said.
Tang said a head of state incapable of defending national sovereignty does not deserve to be called “president,” and demanded that Tsai lodge protests with the US and Japan over the Diaoyutais rather than “burying her head in the sand.”
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday, accusing the government of making compromises over the Diaoyutai Islands. The sign is a reference to the KMT’s accusations of nepotism in the government’s appointments, showing the likenesses of President Tsai-Ing-wen’s cousin Lin Mei-chu, left, who has been appointed minister of labor, and former premier Frank Hsieh. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 鄒倩琳剛走敖國珠又爆閃辭 中天主播驚陷缺人囧態
- Gogoro推平價車 銷量翻倍
- 活潑外向人緣好 張家次女枉斷魂
- 家裡缺女人 單親父子養7個矽膠娃娃作伴
- 高鳴生前熱心提攜 陳珮騏悔：如果前兩個禮拜有...
- 書劍集》無感經濟下的有感政策
- 基隆十大肇事路段 中正路又居首
- 桃李滿門 傅狷夫開一派畫風
- 管控更嚴格 中國2016年海外交易遭大幅取消
- 感謝台灣311伸援 日人：但沒禮貌仍讓人受不了
- 水族館水缸破裂 13隻鯊魚陷入危機
- 自由共和國》梁文韜／ 川普固本型大美國主義的經濟啟示
- 台積電高雄園區設廠案 陳菊︰就等業者宣布
- 貝琪露雙下巴復出 渴愛不敢結婚
- 中日對照讀新聞》70歳以上、ATM振込制限 詐欺防止へ 70歲以上限制使用ATM轉帳防止詐騙
- 西門町商家 燈節營收估多3成
- 小新營採草莓 量減質好沒漲價
- 50歲港星哈男神 秀半裸照喊小鮮肉
- 英女王迎藍寶石禧年 各地鳴炮慶登基65年
- 今年房屋稅 高雄稅捐處︰與去年持平
- 篩選倍率小檔案
- 模仿A片劇情 11歲男童性侵同學
- 李洪基低調曬恩愛 女友藏在球友合照裡
- 李敖腦瘤竟是「病例罕見」 北醫院長親組團隊治療
- 試試青春肉體…開黃腔誘人妻 男老師無罪變有罪
- 許厝童尿液檢驗 國健署明開會解讀
- 美擬裁減維和任務 中國或成非洲最大贏家
- 收假症候群 恐引發焦慮性憂鬱症
- 〈熱門族群〉淡季不淡 DRAM雞年開春報喜
- 養殖池裡9成是母烏 並未驗出人工雌激素
- 大村早春葡萄 驚見「死花死果」
- 竹南炸邯鄲 攻炮城搶金弊
- 〈愛瘋迷〉閨蜜 不是妳的傀儡
- 社論》川普大逆襲，小英準備好了沒？
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉多元交織馬六甲
- 超級盃今「矛盾爭霸」 2億人緊盯
- 訂遊戲規則 國民黨今首度開會
- 3度酒駕 前立委兒被起訴
- 恭喜！謝依旻5連霸 獲「名譽女流棋聖」資格
- 市府爭設機捷A2a、A5a站 拚3月送審
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT calls on president to protest over Diaoyutais
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email