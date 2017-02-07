| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Uber is an isolated case, NDC deputy head says

2017-02-07  03:00

RECEPTIVE: Taiwan is a good testing ground for innovative ideas, because people are open to new business models, the NDC deputy minister said

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

Uber might be able to stay in Taiwan despite a heavy fine handed down by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications （MOTC） for offering taxi services illegally, National Development Council （NDC） Deputy Minister Kung Ming-hsin （龔明鑫） said yesterday, adding that the company should seek to rekindle communication with the administrative authority.

Kung made the remarks on a Yahoo TV program where he spoke about the administration’s plan to encourage the development of new and innovative businesses.

When asked by the host Peng Chi-ming （彭啟明） about his position on the possibility that the ride-hailing service app might withdraw from Taiwan after it was fined by the MOTC for contravening the Highway Act （公路法）, he said that the MOTC is the administrative authority regulating taxi services and he could only offer his personal opinion on the issue.

“I was reminded by my friends from abroad that what the government has done to Uber could generate doubt among business developers over how much support they can receive from the Taiwanese government, but I kept telling them that what happened with Uber was an isolated case,” he said.

Kung said that continuous communication is key in resolving conflicts and restoring balance between new businesses and existing industries.

“I do not think Uber will leave Taiwan for good and they should seek further communication with the MOTC,” he said.

“I believe if we have the determination to do so, we can find a win-win solution,” he added.

Kung also said that Taiwan is a good testing ground for innovative businesses.

People in Taiwan are receptive to new service models, as one can see from the effects generated by Uber within just a few years, Kung said, adding that the key is to find a balance and consensus under the legal framework.

The MOTC has been insisting that Uber register as a transportation company or a taxi service provider, and meet the corresponding obligations.

Uber has defied the taxi service label, saying it offers a platform that matches people needing a ride and drivers who can give them a lift.

Asking Uber to register as a taxi company and follow the relevant regulations is as illogical as forcing someone to “eat soup with chopsticks,” the company said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✤照燒山藥
芋香高麗蒸
鮮魚時蔬可樂餅
溫沙拉✤好吃秘訣
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Uber is an isolated case, NDC deputy head says


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月7日‧星期二‧丁酉年正月十一日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.