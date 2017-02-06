《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Security software to be installed on civil servants’ cellphones
By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter
The National Communications Commission （NCC） next month is to install security software on all mobile phones used by government employees for work purposes.
The policy is part of the current administration’s efforts to enhance the nation’s information security.
The NCC is one of the government agencies charged with stipulating the rules related to information security, including ensuring that telecommunications companies comply with regulations on information security.
NCC specialist Wu Ming-ren （吳銘仁） said the commission has two important tasks this year: the security of information facilities and mobile phone security.
Wu said that telecom companies report network problems via a designated Web page, but the Executive Yuan said that an automatic system should be established, which would detect and report any abnormal increase of traffic on telecommunication networks.
The Executive Yuan also said that a joint protection mechanism should be established between telecom companies and their users, Wu added.
Smartphone information security risks have become an important issue after phones made by Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi in 2014 were able to send user information to the company’s servers in Beijing, without the user’s approval, using a built-in text messaging application, Wu said.
A Cabinet information security meeting in 2014 appointed the NCC to handle problems associated with built-in applications on smartphones prior to market release. Problems arising from the use of the applications downloaded by smartphone users are handled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, he said.
Smartphones are only subject to radio frequency device certifications, which requires devices to conform to government-approved standards, Wu said.
The commission is expected to release a technical guidelines draft for smartphones’ built-in applications, Wu said, adding that they are scheduled to take effect at the end of next month after the commission hears the opinions of the public.
Information security certified smartphones are expected to be available in June, he said.
The certification would be conducted by the Chinese Cryptology and Information Security Association. The certifications would be divided into basic, intermediate and advanced levels by number of items tested, Wu added.
NCC spokesperson Wong Po-tsung （翁柏宗） said that no nation has made security certifications for smartphones makers mandatory and the government is not planning to do it either.
However, the Public Construction Commission is planning to change government procurement projects rules, which would require smartphones used by government workers for business purposes to have a security certification.
The commission would encourage people to purchase smartphones that have information security labels, Wong said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
