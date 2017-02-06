| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
超商工讀生疑遭搶匪砍斷掌 警封鎖現場緝凶
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 MOFA to ‘negotiate’ with US on Diaoyutai remarks

2017-02-06  03:00

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday said it would continue to negotiate with the US regarding Taiwan’s sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands （釣魚台）, after US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said during a visit to Tokyo that the disputed island chain falls under the auspices of a Japan-US security treaty.

The Diaoyutais, as affiliated islands of Taiwan, are under the jurisdiction of Yilan County and the Republic of China’s （ROC） sovereignty over them is undisputed based on their location, historical evidence, geological composition and international law, ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang （王珮玲） said in a news release.

“Since 1971, the US has repeatedly reiterated that the transfer of administrative rights over the Diaoyutai Islands to Japan did not touch upon the sovereignty issue. Washington also formally notified us on May 26, 1971, that the transfer did not damage the ROC’s relevant sovereignty claims,” Wang said.

The islands, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, have been under Tokyo’s control since 1972, but are also claimed by Taipei and Beijing.

Debate over the archipelago was renewed after Japan nationalized three islets in 2012.

The ministry issued the remarks after Mattis reaffirmed the US’ commitment to defending Japan under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security, which he said also applied to the Senkakus.

The US has maintained its neutrality on the issue and reiterated on multiple occasions that it would not take a stance on the ultimate sovereignty of the territory, Wang said.

The government remains firm in its stance that the international dispute caused by the Diaoyutai Islands should be solved peacefully based on the UN Charter and relevant international laws, she said.

“We will continue to communicate with the US and explain our sovereignty claims,” she said, adding that the government remains committed to its pledge of being willing to engage in dialogue with concerned parties and help maintain regional peace.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Eleanor Wang talks to reporters at the ministry in Taipei on Dec. 22 last year. Photo: CNA

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Eleanor Wang talks to reporters at the ministry in Taipei on Dec. 22 last year. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
免烤！檸檬米蛋塔
超好吃！蔬菜雞腿捲
歐式奶油洋蔥濃湯
奇異果可以帶皮吃？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 MOFA to ‘negotiate’ with US on Diaoyutai remarks


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月6日‧星期一‧丁酉年正月初十日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.