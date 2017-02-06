《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chan sisters retain Taiwan Open title
FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Much of the post-match talk focused on whether Peng Shuai’s dinner with a former doubles partner affected her singles performance
By Dave Carroll and Jason Pan / Staff reporters
The Chan sisters yesterday retained the Taiwan Open doubles title in front of their home fans at the Taipei Arena, while top seed Elina Svitolina claimed the singles title.
Taiwanese Chan Hao-ching （詹皓晴） and Chan Yung-jan （詹詠然） defeated second seeds Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-2 in 71 minutes in the doubles final to retain the title they won in Kaohsiung last year.
“It is wonderful to take this victory and to retain our WTA Taiwan Open title in front of our home fans here in Taipei,” Chan Hao-ching said.
“We really wanted to play well and win this match, because there is some pressure on us with about 60 of our family members, relatives and friends who came to the match to watch us, many of them from central Taiwan,” she said.
Chan Yung-jan said the turning point in the match was when they called a time-out trailing 3-4 in the first set.
“It was level at 3-3, then they broke our serve. At that point we called a time-out. We wanted to discuss the game with our coach, who is our father [Chan Yuan-liang （詹元良）]... As we were behind, we decided just to use the rest of the set as a practice match ... but with this different approach our play became more aggressive and it resulted in the turnaround to take the first set,” Chan Yung-jan said.
After edging the closely fought opening set, the top seeds took control in the second, hitting some blistering returns to overwhelm the Czech duo and claim their first WTA Tour doubles title of the season.
The Taiwanese pairing saved seven of eight break points and converted four of nine, winning 60 of the 104 points contested.
“This is a great experience, to win the doubles championship, it is very meaningful for it to stay here in Taiwan,” Chan Hao-ching said.
“I think we play well together and our pairing hopefully can go a long way and win more titles,” Chan Yung-jan said. “We are also members of the Taiwan national tennis team and we will definitely play at the Universiade in Taipei this year, as it is an honor to represent your country and to play for your home fans.”
In the singles final earlier, Ukraine’s Svitolina took just 68 minutes to see off the challenge of China’s Peng Shuai （彭帥）, converting six of 10 break points to complete a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory, despite suffering flu-like symptoms in the past week.
“I played very good, and I was very solid mentally and physically,” the world No. 13 said. “Although I was affected by the flu, I did very well this week and did not struggle too much, and got through by playing good games.”
Much of the post-match discussion was whether Peng’s choice of evening meal on a night out with her former doubles partner could have affected her performance.
“Yes, [Taiwanese player] Hsieh [Su-wei （謝淑薇）] and I went out for spicy hot pot last night. [The restaurant] was closed during the Lunar New Year holiday and it only reopened yesterday... she and I are good friends, so there is nothing unusual about that,” Peng said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 內壢火車站驚傳落軌死亡事故 上下行列車均延誤
- 紅燈一網打盡酒測 警署下令禁止
- 大谷退賽「經」歹勢 武田翔太補空缺
- HBL》謝亞軒飆6記三分砍20分 能仁首戰告捷
- 遠航日本遇鳥擊嚇壞乘客 下午3點平安抵台
- 富商男友帶出門 吳佩慈醫院快閃45分鐘
- 廖玉蕙／像蝴蝶一樣款款飛走以後
- 持續性夜咳 檢查有無肺積水
- 零撲殺上路 東屏推認養代購買
- 內壢車站驚傳民眾落軌 遭列車撞上當場死亡
- 帝寶一拍流標 住戶密謀二拍護盤
- 米亞星世界：2017.2/5～2/11
- 東山迎佛祖返碧軒寺 信眾凌晨持火把守護
- 初期直腸癌沒症狀 容易被忽略
- 「圍雞百顆」 彰化燈會Q版花燈吸睛
- 林明禎大馬穿旗袍性感走春
- SBL》「EQ連線」轟48分搭配陳子威末節爆發 璞園逆轉富邦勇士
- 郭明良仍是台大教授 還領250萬補助款
- 主題日魔咒輪金酒 台銀止9連敗
- 火災躲浴室 母女斷送生機
- 〈愛情塔羅占卜〉親愛的，我們同居吧
- 宮廟鬧元宵 邀客祈福、求姻緣
- 冬季易肩痛加劇 恐是肌腱退化性斷裂
- 高中首創跨校選修 高空、天文探索最夯
- 持手機打老婦 婦人店面遭不明人士噴漆
- 外長李大維訪海地 出席總統就職典禮
- 經典賽》「輝全勝」當核心 郭總要排最猛打線
- 中職轉隊心情 女孩們懂了
- 這家投注站春節94旺 開出8注百萬大紅包
- 王如玄嘆燈節「沒FU」 網民酸：不是守舊才叫回憶
- Passion Sisters擴編 6金釵大有來頭
- 北投狠父殺子血案 明日下午解剖遺體
- 中台灣元宵燈會 港藝中心燈區點燈 主燈炫目迷人
- 白河台影文化城 元宵後熄燈
- 桃市府推零撲殺配套 民團籲落實
- 健保具名核刪擬喊卡？ 新衛福部長：也可能是擴大辦理
- 人生作業簿 失憶之痛
- 苗栗家扶義賣 宣導無窮世代
- 人生護理站 暮色漸深漸蒼茫
- 九校選修課程 各具特色
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Chan sisters retain Taiwan Open title
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email