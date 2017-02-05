| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tour bus crash hurts 22, mostly Chinese tourists

2017-02-05  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Twenty-two people, mostly Chinese tourists, were injured yesterday when their tour bus hit an overpass in Kaohsiung, the Tourism Bureau said, adding that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The accident occurred when the bus — carrying 28 people, including the driver, a tour guide and 26 tourists from China’s Zhejiang Province — tried to drive through a railway underpass that was too low for the vehicle, the bureau said.

The local fire department said seven of the injured were children, adding that they sustained minor injuries.

The tourists were on a six-day trip that began on Wednesday.

The driver’s unfamiliarity with local streets and lack of alertness might have caused the accident, police said.

The driver, a Kaohsiung resident who has three years of driving experience, said he did not know that the underpass had a height limit of 2.8m, less than the height of the bus, because he had never traveled on that road before and was distracted by the tour guide when the accident took place, according to police.

The driver said he was neither drunk nor tired at the time of the accident.

China’s National Tourism Bureau paid close attention to the incident and called for greater security safeguards for Chinese tourists in Taiwan, China’s Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.

The accident came months after one of Taiwan’s most serious tour bus accidents involving Chinese visitors, when a bus carrying 24 members of a Chinese tour group and a Taiwanese tour guide en route to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport crashed into a freeway guardrail and burst into flames.

Everyone aboard, including the driver, was killed in the incident on July 19 last year as the emergency doors could not be opened.

Prosecutors concluded that Su Ming-cheng （蘇明成）, the bus driver who had immigrated from China, deliberately set fire to the vehicle because he was upset over family pressure and was being sentenced to prison in a sexual assault case.

Additional reporting by Reuters

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Passengers in a tour bus carrying a Chinese tour group are being treated yesterday at the site in Kaohsiung where the bus hit an overpass, injuring 22 of the passengers. Photo: Huang Liang-chieh, Taipei Times

    Passengers in a tour bus carrying a Chinese tour group are being treated yesterday at the site in Kaohsiung where the bus hit an overpass, injuring 22 of the passengers. Photo: Huang Liang-chieh, Taipei Times

  • A Chinese tourist is being treated at a hospital in Kaohsiung after a tour bus hit an overpass in the city, injuring 22 passengers, mostly Chinese. Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Taipei Times

    A Chinese tourist is being treated at a hospital in Kaohsiung after a tour bus hit an overpass in the city, injuring 22 passengers, mostly Chinese. Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
自己做✤布朗尼蛋糕
小孩愛✤日式漢堡排
輕鬆吃✤地瓜麵疙瘩
茄子的漂亮料理術！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tour bus crash hurts 22, mostly Chinese tourists


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月5日‧星期日‧丁酉年正月初九日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.