《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Debate swirls over Kao’s proposal to redesign currency
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Kao Jyh-peng’s （高志鵬） proposal to redesign the nation’s currency to replace the images of Republic of China founding father Sun Yat-sen （孫逸仙） and former president Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石） has sparked a heated public debate.
Kao on Thursday last week wrote on Facebook that while preparing hongbao （紅包, red envelopes） for the Lunar New Year holiday, some of his friends complained that they were tired of “looking at the faces of Sun and Chiang,” which are featured on the NT$100 bill, as well as the NT$50, NT$10, NT$5 and NT$1 coins.
“Banknotes and coins are not only the nation’s legal currency, they also represent our national identity and culture,” Kao wrote, adding that Sun and Chiang are “heroes only to some people.”
Kao said that after the holiday, he would propose legislation for the establishment of a “national currency design committee,” which would be tasked with creating new designs for the currency that are more in line with the nation’s current state of affairs.
The public should be allowed to participate in the process to ensure that there is a public consensus on the new designs, he said.
Amendments to the Central Bank of the Republic of China （Taiwan） Act （中央銀行法） are needed to fulfill this goal, Kao said.
Independence activists, academics and pro-localization groups have for many years called on the government to design new currencies, saying the images of Sun and Chiang are reminiscent of the White Terror-era and the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） dictatorship, during which Taiwanese faced harsh repression.
National Taipei University of Education professor Lee Hsiao-feng （李筱峰） said that KMT officials had painted Sun as the “nation’s founding father” by creating a personality cult and anoiting him like a deity.
“During his lifetime, Sun was never referred to as the ‘founding father’ and there is still an ongoing debate about his political career and place in history,” Lee said.
The issue has also stirred up heated discussion on the Internet, with many voicing support for Kao’s proposal.
Some said that having the image of a dictator who was mainly responsible for White Terror atrocities and the 228 Incident on the nation’s coins is like post-war Germany honoring Adolf Hitler.
Others suggested using the images of prominent Taiwanese artists, musicians, writers and social reformers instead.
However, some netizens said the DPP government should focus on improving the economy, instead of wasting energy on designing a new currency.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 北市議員王欣儀證實：張忠謀將返台就醫
- 年軋4部戲累了？ 李國毅失望喊離開
- 《川普效應》投資人避險 日圓、黃金喊漲
- 丁文琪好手藝 林宥嘉不甩偷吃說
- 潘逸安回鄉過年 哽咽憶阿嬤
- 2萬多商家用支付寶 專家憂洩資
- 夏嘉璐帶三寶回婆家 出門像搬家
- 《女神挑戰空中呼拉圈》瑤瑤張景嵐仙氣飄飄
- 品冠樂當奶爸享天倫
- 激情變悲情 男子在夜市罰跪洗門風
- 大樂透頭獎摃龜 春節大紅包87組108注中獎
- 山下智久挺老友 現身長澤雅美音樂劇
- 社會黨初選勝出 哈蒙拚法總統大位
- 男童嗆到沒呼吸 119隔空救命
- 客語歌王迎千金 陪待產更愛妻
- 《春節》簡單收心操 開工大吉
- 國人愛滑手機 平均每天3小時21分
- 《菲律賓版毒戰》解散反毒大隊 杜蒂特誓揪不肖警
- 〈雞年出國趣〉遇見幸運公雞─葡萄牙
- 擄要命小方之子 耍障眼法還痛毆
- 顧問遇刺 翁山蘇姬陣營：政治暗殺
- 民粹與獨裁 全球民主威脅增
- 證實張忠謀缺席餐敘 王欣儀：願老天保佑
- 《中英對照讀新聞》Dalai Lama Hopes Trump, Putin Will Work together for Global Peace 達賴喇嘛希望川普、普廷為全球和平攜手合作
- 《打臉川普》星巴克︰五年內聘僱萬名難民
- 魏少大三元 不敵大帝紀錄夜
- 台灣女網賽》詹謹瑋、李亞軒 「雙」星報喜
- 威力彩頭獎連24摃
- 川普稱王 雞運當道
- 經典賽台灣隊今開工 準備赴澳
- 為難民發聲 法佳麗摘環姐后冠
- 外國遊客伴手禮 日本推國際快捷寄回家
- 畢業48年「老」同學重聚 決合力扶弱
- 台北燈節「小奇雞」 西門町躲迷藏
- 費爸吉祥物 詹謹瑋「照」得住冠軍
- 謝金晶開工忙 嘴甜豬哥亮加持
- 【痛失國寶】薪傳獎燈籠大師吳敦厚過世
- 美國演員工會獎》艾瑪史東再奪影后 丹佐華盛頓爆冷稱帝
- 世界少年靠臉吸客 出賣腹肌秀中文
- 女星電車上英勇擒賊 一聲怒吼讓小偷閉嘴
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Debate swirls over Kao’s proposal to redesign currency
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email