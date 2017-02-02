| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Wu draws fire over gay marriage ideas

2017-02-02  03:00

DEMOCRACY? The former vice president said that amending the Civil Code to please a minority would disrupt the lives of the majority and the ethical order

By Chen Yun, Lin Yan-tung and Chung Li-hua / Staff reporters

Former vice president Wu Den-yih’s （吳敦義） call for the government to hit the brakes on amending the Civil Code for the sake of “an extremely small minority with a different sexual orientation” has drawn fire, with critics saying it showed a poor understanding of democracy.

Wu, a candidate in the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） chairperson election on May 20, made the comments on Tuesday during a visit to several military dependents’ villages in Taoyuan’s Yangmei （楊梅）, Jhongli （中壢） and Gueishan （龜山） districts.

When a supporter in Jhongli stopped him and urged him to pay more attention to the issue of same-sex marriage, Wu said that society needs to show respect to people who have a different sexual orientation by giving them space, but he does not support amending the Civil Code just for this minority.

The nation can work on legislating a specific act regulating same-sex marriages, he said, adding that amending the Civil Code would disrupt the lives of the majority and an ethical order that has been in place for centuries.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration should halt the proposed legislation immediately, he said.

Wu’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from Chen Fang-ming （陳芳明）, a professor at National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Taiwan Literature.

Chen said on Facebook yesterday that what Wu said showed that he was absolutely clueless about democracy.

“He is basically still living in the martial law era. The core concepts of democracy and human rights are equality and justice, not separating people,” he said.

“The nation has had three changes in government, but the KMT does not seem to have changed its ideas about politics and still thinks that government is meant to serve those with vested interests,” Chen said.

“Wu wants to halt the proposed legislation on same-sex marriages; what he does not know is that people have already stopped believing in the KMT. Should the party continue to promote its own vested interests, it would never become the ruling party again,” he said.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang （黃重諺） on Tuesday said that while the office understands Wu’s needs to talk about issues for his campaign, he should seek to understand the matter first before saying anything.

Taiwan LGBT Family Rights Advocacy director Lu Yen-rong （呂嬿融） also disagreed with Wu, saying that homosexuals have the fundamental right to form their own families even though they are few in number.

“A majority of the people in this country believe in equality and justice, and they would not easily disregard the interests of the very few,” Lu said.

On the other hand, Alliance for the Happiness of Future Generations spokesperson Tseng Hsieh-ying （曾獻瑩） said that although the group believes in the protection of each person’s rights, one should consider the impact on children when discussing changing the definition of marriage.

She said that the government needs to conduct a full evaluation on the possibility of amending the Civil Code and then hold a referendum to allow the majority to make the final decision.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Former vice president Wu Den-yih, a candidate for Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） chairperson, expresses his views on same-sex marriage during a visit to Taoyuan on Tuesday.  Photo: Chen Yun, Taipei Times

    Former vice president Wu Den-yih, a candidate for Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） chairperson, expresses his views on same-sex marriage during a visit to Taoyuan on Tuesday.  Photo: Chen Yun, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
川普就職 美國展新局
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
- 【初五】開工大吉好料理
大發✧什錦海鮮炒麵
大利✧九層塔蛤蜊湯
好運到✧元寶酥
旺旺來✧鳳梨炒飯
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Wu draws fire over gay marriage ideas


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月2日‧星期四‧丁酉年正月初六日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.