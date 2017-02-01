| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Diver to publish maps of Keelung’s Wanghaisiang Bay

2017-02-01  03:00

RESURGENT ECOLOGY: The hand-drawn maps of seven diving locations are to enhance dives in the area, which was last year made a preservation zone

By Yu Chao-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Diver Cao Chien-shun （趙健舜） said his diving maps, which describe the waters near Keelung’s Wanghaisiang Bay （望海巷灣）, are to be published today, as the Lunar Near Year holiday ends.

The Keelung City Government in August last year banned rod fishing in the waters near Wanghaisiang Bay, after the area was declared an ecological preservation zone three months earlier.

Following the efforts of local diving instructors, who volunteered to clear the seabed of refuse, the marine environment improved significantly and the area is being repopulated by many rare fish species, such as yellow sea horses.

The set of eight hand-drawn maps detailing seven diving locations were made for recreational divers, Cao said, adding that they contain information about the geography, environment and an illustrated guide to the 81 known fish species in the area.

The maps are printed on easy-to-manage, 15cm by 21cm cards, Cao said.

To gather the information for the maps, he said used an underwater camera and performed the necessary calculations for depth, relative positions and investigations of local species.

Each spot required scores of survey expeditions and the entire project took six months of hard work, he said.

The maps will help diving instructors make full and practical briefs for recreational divers, while enhancing their dives by providing data about the area’s marine biology, Cao said.

Divers using the maps should still employ professional diving guides when exploring the area to ensure safety, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
川普就職 美國展新局
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
- 【初四】「雞」祥好料理
大吉大利✧親子蓋飯
吮指回味✧雞翅料理
金雞好蛋✧蛋料理
雞不可失✧滋補雞湯
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Diver to publish maps of Keelung’s Wanghaisiang Bay


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月1日‧星期三‧丁酉年正月初五日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.