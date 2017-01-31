《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Air and sea search for worker missing from Pengjia Islet

2017-01-31 03:00

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

A search and rescue operation was launched on Sunday night after a maintenance worker on Pengjia Islet （彭佳嶼） fell into the sea.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Coast Guard Administration launched the search for the man, an employee of the contractor responsible for maintaining the lighthouse on the islet.

The National Rescue Command Center on Sunday asked the ministry to dispatch a rescue helicopter to search for the man and the ministry deployed a S70-C helicopter from the Songshan Air Force Base 25 minutes later.

The helicopter arrived at the location in 26 minutes and then searched the area for an hour and 31 minutes before it was ordered to return to its base.

However, the coast guard continued its seaborne search.

The ministry dispatched another helicopter yesterday morning, but could not locate him.

“We have not been able to find the missing person so far, but the defense ministry will continue the search under the rescue command center’s instruction,” ministry spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi （陳中吉） said.

The center has yet to order another search because of weather conditions, Chen said.

Pengjia Islet, located 56km from Keelung, is under control of the military and staffed by dozens of government employees, mostly coast guard personnel and the staff of a weather observatory.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES