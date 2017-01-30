| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Sunset and photograpers create Kaohsiung gridlock

2017-01-30  03:00

By Chang Chung-yi / Staff reporter

The setting sun aligning with streets in Kaohsiung on Saturday attracted such a large crowd of photographers, drivers and pedestrians that they blocked most of the four-lane Cingnian Road while trying to get the best view.

The full sun, seen in between the buildings on Cingnian Road, bathed the street in golden beams, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The nearby Hanshin Department Store had organized a promotional event to coincide with the sunset on the first day of the Lunar New Year, and Chenggong Street was closed off so that people could get a look at the phenomenon.

However, Chenggong Street was not the best viewing location, and so a large number of photographers turned up early in the morning to claim a spot on the traffic island on Mincyuan Road.

Fortunately, the traffic was light on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday, and police helped ease the vehicular and pedestrian congestion.

The sunset view from Cingnian Road has been compared to New York City’s “Manhattanhenge,” when the setting sun aligns with Manhattan’s east-west numbered streets.

Additional reporting by staff writer

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

  • The setting sun aligns with Cingnian Road in Kaohsiung on Saturday.  Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Taipei Times

    

