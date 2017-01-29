《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》CDC warns over seasonal flu, and bird flu in China
/ Staff writer, with CNA
The public should be alert to an increase in the number of seasonal flu cases around the Lunar New Year holiday as people travel to be with their families or go on vacation, the Centers for Disease Control （CDC） said yesterday.
It also issued health warnings for travelers headed for China, Japan and South Korea.
Fewer flu cases have been recorded in Taiwan this month than in previous years, but the situation could easily worsen during the holiday, the agency said.
There could be as many as 26,500 hospital visits for flu-related symptoms between Friday and Thursday.
To meet increased demand for doctors’ appointments during the holiday, the CDC said it has worked with 86 hospitals nationwide to provide 933 appointment blocks at different facilities.
Senior citizens, young children and anyone with a chronic medical condition such as cardiovascular or renal disease or diabetes are at a higher risk of flu-related complications, including pneumonia and bronchitis, the agency said.
In other health-related news, officials said people visiting China should not visit poultry markets because of an outbreak of avian influenza in that nation.
They should also avoid contact with birds and be on guard while eating eggs in China, Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Tzou-yien （林奏延） said.
There have been 245 cases of H7N9 avian flu in China since Oct. 1 last year, with Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Guangdong provinces reporting the most cases, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo （羅一鈞） said, adding that the situation is the worst it has been during the same period over the past four years.
The CDC said it has sent doctors to Guangdong to get information about the situation, but it expects that the outbreak will continue because of the popularity of live poultry markets in China, and it will continue to monitor the situation.
There have also been outbreaks of norovirus in Japan and South Korea, but the situation in those countries has improved, Lo said.
However, visitors to those countries should avoid eating raw food and wash their hands frequently, Lo said, adding that most people have no resistance to the norovirus.
The virus is a common cause of viral gastroenteritis and is sometimes called the “winter vomiting bug.” Symptoms include diarrhea, throwing up, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 《桃色風暴》童仲彥 退出民進黨 邱惠美 離開獅子會
- 退休言之過早 建仔續拚大聯盟
- AI測皮膚癌 跟醫生一樣準
- 自由廣場》一黨獨大 一黨獨富
- 標準普爾將土耳其債信展望調降至負向
- 高雄欠繳逾百億健保費 延至2022年還清
- 魏少飛越大鳥 60次大三元
- 2016最吸睛 美景盡收眼底
- 川普欺人太甚 前國務卿寧當穆斯林
- 王樂妍尬舞白家綺 深吻下馬威
- 51歲小三懷孕？排骨酥大王7千萬包養
- 逢甲商圈停車 收費上限300元
- 穩定民生 春節期間油氣價凍漲
- 陽岱鋼辭經典賽 棒協︰全盤討論
- 男友愛「超跑」女友侵占2輛給他
- 邊境築高牆引發爭議 美墨總統電話交談
- 汽油味重、引擎很吵！ 能趕回金門吃年夜飯一切都值得
- 惠譽：中國「一帶一路」 苦了國內銀行
- 《主廚上菜》阿基師×詹姆士 金雞報喜鮑粥到
- 台日合作 日學者：可擋中國海洋霸權
- 南瑤宮像田徑場 搶到頭香重賞8888元
- 核三機組重啟 春節用電無虞
- 鎮瀾宮搶頭香 高中生捧回金媽祖
- 川普和服娃娃
- 鼓鼓獻好運 盼紅包鼓鼓
- 美墨邊界 築牆Q&A
- 自由廣場》低薪延攬東南亞人才？
- 自由廣場》小啟
- 東芝擬售記憶體事業股權 傳鴻海有興趣
- 搶頭香好采頭 西螺福興宮人潮滾滾迎新年
- 劉在錫點頭 RM將7人合體登「台」
- 推人選戰柯P? 賴清德：依黨機制進行
- 親姊妹顯神「威」 大滿貫9度爭后
- 20年來沒年夜飯 男子槍擊母親男友的店
- 許厝學童TdGA升高 元凶竟是「蛋」?
- 罵媒體、貼神秘字串 川普幕僚頻突槌
- 撿屍學姊 走廊性侵 輔大生判3年半
- 口對鼻救毛小孩 勇消當救自己娃
- 國際十大 邊界圍牆
- 酒井法子海外首唱獻「大港」 林昶佐哈女神30年
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》CDC warns over seasonal flu, and bird flu in China
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email