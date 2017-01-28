《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Holiday travelers jam highways and transport hubs
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
The nation’s major highways were clogged with vehicles yesterday, making traffic slow going through most of the day, as families and individuals headed home for Lunar New Year’s Eve celebrations or took advantage of the sunny weather to visit parks and tourist attractions.
Throngs of people jammed airports, railway stations and long-distance bus hubs at the start of the six-day Lunar New Year holiday that runs through Feb. 1, with only some minor delays reported.
There were long lines for flights to Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu and Orchid Island （蘭嶼, Lanyu）.
Information from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed heavy congestion points yesterday afternoon for road-bound travelers at the northern and central sections of the Sun Yat-sen Freeway （Freeway No. 1） and the Formosa Freeway （Freeway No. 3） in the afternoon.
The highest vehicle volume and slowest traffic flows were reported between Yangmei （楊梅） in Taoyuan to Hsinchu City, and from Nantun （南屯） to Wangtien （王田） in Taichung, with reported average velocity below 30kph during the morning and afternoon.
Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau Director-General Jaw Shing-hau （趙興華） said heavy highway congestion is expected tomorrow through Tuesday, as married daughters visit their families and other people visit relatives and friends as part of the Lunar New Year cultural traditions.
Jaw reminded drivers that the toll-free period on the nation’s major freeways is from 11pm to 6am daily through Wednesday.
He also encouraged people to use public transportation when visiting relatives and friends or doing some holiday sightseeing.
Drivers should remember to check their vehicles before embarking on long-distance trips and to take rest breaks to avoid fatigue, he said.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was packed, mostly with passengers headed overseas for the holiday.
An estimated total of 115,951 inbound and outbound passengers were expected to pass through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport during the day, the airport said, which would be nearly 10,000 more than the 106,328 passengers who passed through the airport on Lunar New Year’s Eve last year, but almost 15,000 fewer than those who used the airport on Thursday.
People staying in Taiwan for the holiday can expect sunny and fair weather for the next few days, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 25?C to 29?C during the day in most of the nation, but dip into the mid-teens in the early morning hours and late at night, bureau forecasters said.
The northeasterly monsoon winds are expected to pick up on Monday, bringing cooler, cloudy weather with a chance of rain for most of the nation, the bureau said.
With a significant portion of the population on the move for the Lunar New Year holiday, and many shops closed, traffic was relatively light throughout yesterday in Taipei.
The Taipei City Government reminded the public that the Taipei MRT system and most of the city’s bus lines are to run according to the weekend/holiday schedule through to Wednesday.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 《桃色風暴》童仲彥 退出民進黨 邱惠美 離開獅子會
- 退休言之過早 建仔續拚大聯盟
- 鎮瀾宮搶頭香 高中生捧回金媽祖
- 《寒冬送暖》4人包2萬1 讓彩券伯過好年
- 米非爆料舒米恩 床戲真做
- 廣東H7N9致死率4成 民眾赴中勿碰活禽
- 川普停收難民 擬設敘國安全區
- 墨總統拒付築牆費 川普嗆：那就別來了
- 親姊妹顯神「威」 大滿貫9度爭后
- 王樂妍尬舞白家綺 深吻下馬威
- 51歲小三懷孕？排骨酥大王7千萬包養
- 歐股漲跌互見
- 景氣穩定回溫 連亮6個月綠燈
- 官方助修 身障戶有殼過年了
- 台南T-Bike 今增12處租賃站
- 抱汽油桶嗆自焚 毒蟲險拉媽媽陪葬
- 舊愛們幸福放閃 邱澤以後盡量公開戀人
- 《主廚上菜 》 吳秉承×郭主義×王輔立 金山寶船滿福袋
- 《主廚上菜》阿基師×詹姆士 金雞報喜鮑粥到
- 施易男教做五行發糕 1小時搞定
- 停電釀損失 群創怒求償
- 彰化縣房屋稅 凍漲3年
- 徐生明的愛之味
- 鼓鼓獻好運 盼紅包鼓鼓
- 十歲童衝浪 鯊魚腳邊游
- 穩定民生 春節期間油氣價凍漲
- 澳網》蠻牛5盤拖垮小費德爾 澳網再度決戰費爸
- 汽油味重、引擎很吵！ 能趕回金門吃年夜飯一切都值得
- 道瓊破2萬點 「好日子不會持續」
- 西亞被捕 反川普被嗆動粗
- 自由廣場》「行春」不是「走春」
- 陳菊發紅包 祝雞年行大運
- 童妻居然被打6年 柯P︰家暴通報有問題
- 台中市創舉 請在台越南人吃團圓飯
- 自由廣場》原住民也被專利！
- 脫歐程序法案 英相送交國會
- 逾8成菲國人民 要杜特蒂聲張南海主權
- 逢甲商圈停車 收費上限300元
- 福山植物園春節休園 民眾勿擅入
- 每條命都可貴 獸醫向勇消致敬
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Holiday travelers jam highways and transport hubs
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email