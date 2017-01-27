《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT criticizes labor law, cites price increases
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） yesterday criticized amendments to the Labor Standards Act （勞動基準法）, which were enacted last month, saying they had caused prices of most consumer goods to increase and forced shops and businesses to close during the Lunar New Year holiday.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hung Meng-kai （洪孟楷） said there has been much inconvenience and disruption in people’s lives since the amendments introduced the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” rule to enforce a 40-hour workweek policy and scrapped seven national holidays.
Hung said the new policy has made a mess of things, with most people demanding that the government review it and make adjustments.
“We urge Premier Lin Chuan （林全） and President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） to reflect during the Lunar New Year holiday on how to improve this policy,” Hung said at a KMT news conference.
He cited as example funeral parlors in Pingtung City that had to shut down for five days for the holiday, as well as forcing the catering companies who supply food for worship and display at funeral services to close.
“How can a government policy affect funeral service providers? The implementation of ‘one fixed day off and one flexible rest day’ for workers has led to this result. It is rubbing salt in the wound for families with a deceased member in need of a proper funeral,” he said.
He received reports of shops and services having to shut down over the weekend, Hung said, adding that some companies had to cancel annual employee health check-ups and can no longer provide subsidies for overseas holidays because of the changes to the labor law.
“In a recent survey, more than 70 percent of respondents said they are experiencing pressure from rising prices in most consumer goods, and about 65 percent of people felt their lives were being inconvenienced by the new policy,” Hung said.
The policy has been in effect for more than a month, but most people still cannot adapt to the changes, he said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
President Tsai Ing-wen, front row second right, and Lienchiang County Commissioner Liu Tseng-ying, front row third right, look at earthenware casks containing liquor at the Tunnel 88 distillery in Matsu’s Nangan Township yesterday. Tsai visited the island to greet the troops stationed there and learn about the local distillery industry. Photo: CNA
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 白狼乾女兒邱惠美 黑白、藍綠通吃
- 惹女朋友生氣 他的下場超淒涼……
- 吳︰沒養網軍、沒說白海豚會轉彎
- 7748萬贓款一銀可聲請發還
- 101 Café 觀景酌咖啡香
- 年後就醫增3成 春節慢性病患勿擅自停藥
- 奇美博物館 傳遞好信息
- 川普將召開上任後首場記者會 接受提問
- 經典賽》「外野F4」到齊 美戰力超殺
- 社論》為何連基本盤也鬆動了？
- 崔天凱批台奴才心態 游錫堃：玻璃心
- 中市府實境小紅包 金雞送吉祥話
- 年收僅10幾萬 晨翔要掰SpeXial
- 一甲地免費使用一年 初鹿牧場福袋又來了
- 「68789003」趕快對發票 抱著千萬好過年
- 串連台北燈節 大同、中山區點燈
- 《鬼怪》孔侑太夯 女粉飛撲「熊抱」
- MLB》還沒圓大聯盟夢 23歲投手意外失明退休
- 林可彤登山收鑽戒 點頭嫁外商
- 迷姦花美男致死 男模之狼重判12年
- 《謠言終結站》台灣菇不用二氧化硫 泡優碘是非標準測法
- 小型活動新去處 台北行旅廣場開放
- 名人外遇驚語錄
- 迎春「豪」心情 過年最愛「這一味」
- 民粹政客控「腐敗菁英」 掌權恐加速貪腐
- 三軍賀歲片 臉書大車拚
- 印度之光 引來林書豪關注
- 大雞大利 精品Q版配件卡娃伊
- 除夕開診醫療院所逾6成
- 台南交流道新增北上出口匝道 下午開通
- 澳網》迪米特洛夫「長大了」 首度晉4
- 226公分大隻佬 心裡住著男孩
- 《調來2個月》高市衛生局股長墜樓亡
- 童仲彥太狂！作家朱家安：年夜飯有話題了
- 南投草屯農會告媒體 雲林東勢農會將被停權
- 連、王表態相挺？詹︰聚會未必是為選舉
- 昆凌爆有孕 周董尾牙狂撒X百萬
- 鼓鼓朝聖阿信房間 找靈感當寫歌點子
- 獅新守護神 經典賽後報到
- 舒淇 張孝全大頭變LINE貼圖 經典台詞配吉祥話萌翻
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT criticizes labor law, cites price increases
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email