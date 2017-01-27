《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Eight more women make sexual assault allegations

2017-01-27 03:00

GROWING SCANDAL: The South Koreans claim they were also drugged by Jerry Taxi drivers and that Chan Yu-ju was not the only driver who allegedly spiked customers’ drinks

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

More South Korean women have come forward to say they were victims of sexual assault by Jerry Taxi Service drivers in a growing scandal which has jepoardized tourism.

In the latest development, South Koreans said that Jerry Taxi Service has deceived the public and law enforcement agencies by operating as Mr Bean Taxi Service, prompting police to investigate the matter yesterday.

Taxi driver Chan Yu-ju （詹侑儒） of Jerry Taxi Service was detained incommunicado on Sunday last week pending a judicial probe into allegations that he spiked beverages with sleeping pills and other drugs to render South Korean female tourists unconscious when they rode in his cab, and he has been accused of sexually assaulting one woman.

Officials at the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday they have initiated a judicial probe into the allegations after they received reports from eight South Korean women from the Ministry of Justice’s Department of International and Cross-Strait Legal Affairs, which were forwarded by the South Korean government.

Police were also checking the background and criminal records of about 30 taxi drivers who worked for Jerry Taxi Service and who could be providing the same services for Mr Bean Taxi Service.

After Chan was arrested and detained, the proprietors of Jerry Taxi Service announced on Thursday last week that the company has folded due to the bad publicity and was unable to remain in business due to the number of cancelations.

The company provided tourist packages for attractions in Taipei and northern Taiwan at a price of about NT$3,500 （US$112） per day.

However, South Korean netizens have said it has simply changed the company’s name to Mr Bean Taxi Service, which is allegedly owned by the same proprietors and uses the same drivers.

South Korean reports said Mr Bean also uses Kakao Talk, a social messaging app popular among young South Koreans, to advertise its services for those planning to visit Taiwan.

A South Korean netizen said that her friends were touring Taiwan and had used Mr Bean to take day trips and that the taxi still bore Jerry Taxi stickers and signs.

South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials said on Wednesday they had received reports from eight women, who were reportedly given yogurt drinks by Jerry Taxi drivers which rendered them unconscious. After returning to their hotels, they were unable to recall what had happened to them.

Seven of the women said they visited Taiwan last year, while one visited this month.

The women said they could have been sexually assaulted and that Chan was not the only driver involved, as other Jerry Taxi drivers had also spiked tourists’ drinks.

The scandal has caused an outrage in South Korea, with the South Korean government demanding that the Taiwanese judiciary thoroughly investigate the allegations.

