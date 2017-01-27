《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Eight more women make sexual assault allegations
GROWING SCANDAL: The South Koreans claim they were also drugged by Jerry Taxi drivers and that Chan Yu-ju was not the only driver who allegedly spiked customers’ drinks
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
More South Korean women have come forward to say they were victims of sexual assault by Jerry Taxi Service drivers in a growing scandal which has jepoardized tourism.
In the latest development, South Koreans said that Jerry Taxi Service has deceived the public and law enforcement agencies by operating as Mr Bean Taxi Service, prompting police to investigate the matter yesterday.
Taxi driver Chan Yu-ju （詹侑儒） of Jerry Taxi Service was detained incommunicado on Sunday last week pending a judicial probe into allegations that he spiked beverages with sleeping pills and other drugs to render South Korean female tourists unconscious when they rode in his cab, and he has been accused of sexually assaulting one woman.
Officials at the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday they have initiated a judicial probe into the allegations after they received reports from eight South Korean women from the Ministry of Justice’s Department of International and Cross-Strait Legal Affairs, which were forwarded by the South Korean government.
Police were also checking the background and criminal records of about 30 taxi drivers who worked for Jerry Taxi Service and who could be providing the same services for Mr Bean Taxi Service.
After Chan was arrested and detained, the proprietors of Jerry Taxi Service announced on Thursday last week that the company has folded due to the bad publicity and was unable to remain in business due to the number of cancelations.
The company provided tourist packages for attractions in Taipei and northern Taiwan at a price of about NT$3,500 （US$112） per day.
However, South Korean netizens have said it has simply changed the company’s name to Mr Bean Taxi Service, which is allegedly owned by the same proprietors and uses the same drivers.
South Korean reports said Mr Bean also uses Kakao Talk, a social messaging app popular among young South Koreans, to advertise its services for those planning to visit Taiwan.
A South Korean netizen said that her friends were touring Taiwan and had used Mr Bean to take day trips and that the taxi still bore Jerry Taxi stickers and signs.
South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials said on Wednesday they had received reports from eight women, who were reportedly given yogurt drinks by Jerry Taxi drivers which rendered them unconscious. After returning to their hotels, they were unable to recall what had happened to them.
Seven of the women said they visited Taiwan last year, while one visited this month.
The women said they could have been sexually assaulted and that Chan was not the only driver involved, as other Jerry Taxi drivers had also spiked tourists’ drinks.
The scandal has caused an outrage in South Korea, with the South Korean government demanding that the Taiwanese judiciary thoroughly investigate the allegations.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 白狼乾女兒邱惠美 黑白、藍綠通吃
- 惹女朋友生氣 他的下場超淒涼……
- 〈實現我的旅遊夢〉跟著博物館遊荷蘭
- 吳︰沒養網軍、沒說白海豚會轉彎
- 小型活動新去處 台北行旅廣場開放
- 台灣香蕉研究所︰催熟香蕉 有3種方式
- 稀勢之里晉升／ 暌違19年 純日產橫綱登基
- 川普將召開上任後首場記者會 接受提問
- 「舊制罷免」2/4最終投票 23票可能罷免里長
- 社論》為何連基本盤也鬆動了？
- 崔天凱批台奴才心態 游錫堃：玻璃心
- 高雄燈會點燈 愛河試放煙火
- 《自由廣場》談開放日本四縣食品進口
- 品冠加拿大還願 蜜月得子讚福地
- 年後試辦解決龜速車 雪隧最慢70公里
- 太冠進口核災區產品被罰120萬 抗罰敗訴
- 焦點評論》和北京打交道 實力才是王道
- 南市府小換血 張政源接副市長
- SBL最聰明洋將 獨缺霸氣
- 禽流感疫情不斷 火雞也中鏢
- 弓三提升攔截高度 追趕薩德戰力
- 老闆逼的！盧廣仲上工不能帶助理
- 機捷即將通車 可望帶動桃園觀光再開發
- 驚！小樂病倒急送醫 8天內2度掛急診
- 年節胃食道逆流來犯 中醫師提供預防方法
- 殺博士生當替死鬼 4度判死改無期
- Fastball活廣告 恰恰、志綱來受訓
- 去年GDP估1.4% 主計總處︰景氣回溫較預期快
- 女兒沒呼吸好緊張！ 運將超暖心讓她PO網尋人
- 迎春「豪」心情 過年最愛「這一味」
- Selina煲健康 讓身體很開心
- 澳網》迪米特洛夫「長大了」 首度晉4
- 年前蔬果量足價穩 魚貨小漲
- 民粹政客控「腐敗菁英」 掌權恐加速貪腐
- 周湯豪爆新歡 鬼鬼該怎麼辦
- 吳敦義︰年金不改革 會是未爆彈
- （影音）林真亦ㄍㄧㄥ5個月 殺青撩落去讓你透視
- 大咖逢低買豪宅 3個月成交50億
- 名人外遇驚語錄
- 「獅」法恰恰 武神可望附教練約
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Eight more women make sexual assault allegations
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email