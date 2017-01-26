《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Snow falls on Yushan as cold air mass arrives
/ Staff writer, with CNA
Yushan （玉山） and Hehuanshan （合歡山） experienced their second snowfall of the winter yesterday morning, as a cold air mass moved over the nation, the Central Weather Bureau said.
Early yesterday 1cm of snow fell on Yushan, the nation’s highest peak at 3,952m, after the temperature dropped to minus-4.7°C.
The snowfall began at about 5:40am and lasted until 8:05am, the bureau said, citing data from the Yushan Weather Station.
It was the second snowfall of the winter. The first on Yushan and Hehuanshan came on Sunday and Monday last week.
The latest cold air mass also brought chilly, mostly cloudy weather to much of the nation.
Lows ranged between 13°C and 15°C in central and northern Taiwan, while they were between 16°C to 17°C in southern and eastern Taiwan, the bureau said.
The weather is expected to become drier today, but another approaching cold air mass is expected to send temperatures down to about 14°C in central and northern Taiwan and 16°C in southern and eastern Taiwan, the bureau said.
Temperatures are forecast to begin to climb tomorrow as the cold air mass weakens, it said.
From tomorrow to Sunday, most of the nation is expected to have mild, sunny weather, with only eastern Taiwan and mountainous parts of northern Taiwan likely to have rain.
During that period, temperatures are expected to climb to between 24°C and 25°C in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 27°C degrees in central and southern Taiwan, it said.
Lows are expected to be between 14°C and 15°C in central and northern Taiwan, and between 16°C and 17°C in southern and eastern Taiwan, it added.
It is then expected to turn cooler around the nation on Monday next week due to the strengthening of seasonal northeasterly winds, with northern Taiwan likely to experience rain, the bureau said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
