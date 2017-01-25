《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 PRC would pay dearly for taking Taiwan, Wu says
By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter
Former vice president Wu Den-yih （吳敦義） yesterday said that Beijing, “if wise,” would want to maintain the so-called “1992 consensus” as there is no point of taking Taiwan by force, which would cost billions of dollars and incite Taiwanese hatred.
In a radio interview with Clara Chou （周玉蔻）, Wu was asked whether he has received any calls from Beijing inquiring about his Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） chairmanship bid, “like former KMT vice chairman Steve Chan （詹啟賢） said he had.”
Chou was referring to Chan’s revelation on Monday last week — before he announced his candidacy for KMT chairman in the May 20 election — that China’s Taiwan Affairs Office had wanted to know whether he planned to vie for the post.
Wu said he does not know whether Beijing has concerns about the KMT election.
“I did not ask and it is not appropriate for me to ask either,” Wu said, adding that the election is an intraparty affair.
Asked whether he thinks Beijing would prefer a candidate who is more “unification-oriented” and supports “one China, same interpretation,” the former vice president said that “with enough wisdom, Beijing would definitely want to keep ‘one China, different interpretations,’ and maintain a peaceful and stable cross-strait relationship.”
“There is no point waging war on Taiwan. Even if China were to successfully take Taiwan by force, it would probably cost 30 trillion to 50 trillion US dollars to rebuild and it would pay dearly for the public hatred it had incited, but Beijing might not be able to put up with what it cannot put up with,” Wu said. “When the floodwater comes up to your nose, you would probably take some action.”
While Wu did not specify what it was Beijing would not put up with, Chou suggested that it would be declaring Taiwan independent.
“So the best approach is the 1992 consensus with ‘one China, different interpretations,’” Wu said.
With five aspirants, including Wu, having announced their bids, Chou asked whether Wu would be deprived of votes as “young party members might vote for Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corp president Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜）, the old ones could support Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱）, KMT Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin （郝龍斌） has the backing of his father, former premier Hau Pei-tsun （郝柏村）, and Chan would attract the party’s local faction.”
Wu said he would receive votes from “all the above-mentioned groups.”
Separately yesterday, Hung alleged that Chan told her that he would run for chairman when he tendered his resignation on Jan. 7, an allegation that Chan denied.
In a separate radio interview, Chan said he did not quit in order to run for KMT chairman and that he did indeed hold a different view about how to deal with the party’s assets than other KMT officials, but that was “not the only reason I resigned.”
Chan said before he announced his resignation he felt “discontented and puzzled” after Hung told reporters that “nobody supported the signing of an administrative contract with the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee except Chan,” when he had Hung’s authorization to negotiate with the committee.
It was reported that the committee and Chan, representing the KMT, had agreed to sign an administrative contract that would allow the handover of the party’s shares in Central Investment Co and its subsidiary, Hsinyutai Co, to the state, even though 45 percent of the shares would have to be transferred in the form of a donation.
The contract also had provisions concerning what would be done with the funds garnered from the disposal of Central Investment Co’s assets.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 周董窩心一句話 江蕙心癢想出走
- 辜成允的意外人生…
- 為贏遊戲要粉絲花錢賣命 李李仁荒唐行徑挨轟！
- 小班打包票凱西奪小金人 笑想創紀錄當「奧斯卡兄弟檔」
- 「ㄚ桃園哥」福袋卡哇伊 桃市長走訪警、消送祝福
- 法左派總統初選 前教長對決前總理
- 新北公園都是塑膠遊具 媽媽們：還我有趣童年
- 板橋迪毅堂殘破待修 後代有意捐市府
- 林烱勛／親愛的我只是睡著了
- 退出TPP 川普簽行政命令
- 前朝駐外大使 川普全FIRE
- 狼王子駕臨《獨家保鑣》 姊姊們嗨搶新寵
- 陳建州拒唱范范「這首歌 」 竟是寫給「前男友」
- 長榮航空迎雞年 大方送1折機票
- 許金龍喊窮遭打臉 檢方建議交保金至少4億
- 文面國寶鄭好妹辭世 全台僅存4人
- 苗栗談文車站恐塌 台鐵修繕慢吞吞
- 憂動搖「黨」本 中國嚴打反毛言論
- 上班一族1月徵文─百工心願
- 陳漢典化身杯緣子笑翻 曹西平讓束腹變夢幻逸品
- 水果行深夜爆炸 震碎方圓數百公尺民宅玻璃
- 《謠言終結站》香蕉皮可去老人斑？ 專家：小心越抹越黑
- 華仔醫院過春節 2017全年在養傷
- 樂陞案》楊瑞仁坦承犯行 繳回320萬不法所得
- iPhone 8加持 台郡下半年大成長
- 白家綺尾牙著性感戰服 大方抖愛心D奶
- 17歲欠下百萬賭債 被迫休學
- 結合AR科技 台灣燈會互動藝閣鮮體驗
- 5知名溫泉旅館 給客人泡「地表水」
- 《正義姊歪了！》江角真紀子爆不倫喊告 閃退演藝圈
- 義救難直升機墜毀山區 機上6人生死未卜
- 二行程機車 汰換量全國第一
- 朴槿惠裸體合成畫引爭議 遭支持者扯下摧毀
- 李翊君望女成鳳 準備豪砸千萬
- 錯失五月天主唱機會 廖人帥超後悔當年拒絕
- 集體包庇賭博電玩 高市6警最重判18年半
- 自由廣場》監督年金改革聯盟太離譜
- 鏗鏘集》怪胎把郭台銘比川普
- 消費者拒退 2千支Note7在台流通
- 上班一族徵文─360行工作照
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 PRC would pay dearly for taking Taiwan, Wu says
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email