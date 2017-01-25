《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Prosecutors seek maximum jail term in XPEC fraud case
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Investigations into fraud at XPEC Entertainment Inc （樂陞科技） were completed yesterday, with prosecutors charging the alleged principal figures and seeking the maximum 30-year prison sentence for XPEC chairman Aaron Hsu （許金龍）.
It is one of the nation’s largest cases of alleged financial fraud in recent years, with alleged involvement by prominent businesspeople and media personalities, including television show host Sisy Chen （陳文茜）, former minister of economic affairs Yin Chi-ming （尹啟銘） and former Taipei deputy mayor Lee Yong-ping （李永萍）, who served as independent directors on XPEC’s board.
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said the three independent directors of the computer gaming company had violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act （證券交易法） and a separate investigation into their involvement is likely to result in further charges.
Prosecutors are also expected to charge Yang Jui-jen （楊瑞仁）, a convicted financial fraudster known as the “10 Billion Dollar Bandit” from the 1994 Waterland Securities （國票） fraud case.
Yang has admitted to XPEC stock price manipulation and has promised to repay the profit.
The main indictment was against Hsu, Yang, XPEC chief financial officer Hsieh Tung-po （謝東波）, former XPEC interim chairman Lee Po-heng （李柏衡）, company attorney Pan Yen-chou （潘彥州） and five others, who have been charged with fraud, insider trading, stock manipulation, non-arm’s length transactions, fraudulent financial reporting and other violations of the Securities Exchange Act （證券交易法） and the Business Entity Accounting Act （商業會計法）.
Three foreign nationals were also implicated in the case and warrants have been issued for their arrest should they enter Taiwan. Prosecutors said they would cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies.
Taipei Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin （張介欽） said the foreign nationals are Chinese gaming industry tycoon Wang Ji （王佶）, CEO of China’s Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co （世紀華通）; Japanese businessman Kashino Yoshaki, the former CEO of Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co （百尺竿頭）; and another suspect, surnamed Lin （林）, who has permanent resident status in Japan.
Hsu allegedly colluded with Wang and Kashino to manipulate XPEC stock price, which resulted in a collective loss of NT$4.86 billion （US$154.87 million at the current exchange rate） for about 30,000 investors, Chang said.
Prosecutors alleged that Hsu sought illegal arrangements, undermined management, deceived company directors and executives and colluded with outside firms to manipulate the stock price.
“Hsu used a shell company registered overseas to divert about NT$4 billion of illegal profits, then used the money to manipulate Taiwan’s stock market to make more money. His actions undermined the business interests of XPEC, created havoc on the stock market and resulted in significant financial losses for investors,” Chang said.
Prosecutors have requested Hsu be held incommunicado, citing the likelihood of his fleeing the nation, colluding with other witnesses and tampering with evidence.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 周董窩心一句話 江蕙心癢想出走
- 辜成允的意外人生…
- 為贏遊戲要粉絲花錢賣命 李李仁荒唐行徑挨轟！
- 小班打包票凱西奪小金人 笑想創紀錄當「奧斯卡兄弟檔」
- 「ㄚ桃園哥」福袋卡哇伊 桃市長走訪警、消送祝福
- 法左派總統初選 前教長對決前總理
- 新北公園都是塑膠遊具 媽媽們：還我有趣童年
- 板橋迪毅堂殘破待修 後代有意捐市府
- 林烱勛／親愛的我只是睡著了
- 退出TPP 川普簽行政命令
- 前朝駐外大使 川普全FIRE
- 狼王子駕臨《獨家保鑣》 姊姊們嗨搶新寵
- 陳建州拒唱范范「這首歌 」 竟是寫給「前男友」
- 長榮航空迎雞年 大方送1折機票
- 許金龍喊窮遭打臉 檢方建議交保金至少4億
- 文面國寶鄭好妹辭世 全台僅存4人
- 苗栗談文車站恐塌 台鐵修繕慢吞吞
- 憂動搖「黨」本 中國嚴打反毛言論
- 上班一族1月徵文─百工心願
- 陳漢典化身杯緣子笑翻 曹西平讓束腹變夢幻逸品
- 水果行深夜爆炸 震碎方圓數百公尺民宅玻璃
- 《謠言終結站》香蕉皮可去老人斑？ 專家：小心越抹越黑
- 華仔醫院過春節 2017全年在養傷
- 樂陞案》楊瑞仁坦承犯行 繳回320萬不法所得
- iPhone 8加持 台郡下半年大成長
- 白家綺尾牙著性感戰服 大方抖愛心D奶
- 17歲欠下百萬賭債 被迫休學
- 結合AR科技 台灣燈會互動藝閣鮮體驗
- 5知名溫泉旅館 給客人泡「地表水」
- 《正義姊歪了！》江角真紀子爆不倫喊告 閃退演藝圈
- 義救難直升機墜毀山區 機上6人生死未卜
- 二行程機車 汰換量全國第一
- 朴槿惠裸體合成畫引爭議 遭支持者扯下摧毀
- 李翊君望女成鳳 準備豪砸千萬
- 錯失五月天主唱機會 廖人帥超後悔當年拒絕
- 集體包庇賭博電玩 高市6警最重判18年半
- 自由廣場》監督年金改革聯盟太離譜
- 鏗鏘集》怪胎把郭台銘比川普
- 消費者拒退 2千支Note7在台流通
- 上班一族徵文─360行工作照
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Prosecutors seek maximum jail term in XPEC fraud case
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email