| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
水果行深夜爆炸 震碎方圓數百公尺民宅玻璃 科技菁創 先麥帶起台灣農企軟實力 台灣褐藻醣膠 臨床證實有效
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Taipei to bolster Asia-Pacfic links amid TPP fallout

2017-01-25  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The government yesterday said that it would continue to bolster economic links with other nations in the Asia-Pacific region after the US formally pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership （TPP） trade deal.

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order scrapping the US’ flagship trade deal with 11 other Pacific Rim nations.

Taipei is to continue its efforts to expand bilateral economic and trade relations with nations in the region and actively participate in regional economic cooperation, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang （黃重諺） said yesterday.

The government’s economic development goals are to complete the upgrade and transformation of the nation’s economic structure and formulate an economic and trade strategy for the next phase, Huang said.

The government is promoting a “five plus two” development strategy and building economic links and cooperation with other economies in the region, he said.

The government plans to keep a close watch on the Trump administration’s economic and trade policies, Huang said.

Taipei is to continue talks with Washington under the bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to strengthen economic and trade relations, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） said.

Taiwan would also work to relax regulations to establish free-trade agreements with the US and other nations, he said.

The government is to continue to push for bilateral investment deals and free-trade agreements with the US and countries in the Asian region, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua （王美花） said.

With the US’ withdrawal from the TPP, the impact of the trade deal would be diminished, National Development Council Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey （高仙桂） said.

The US is now more likely to seek major bilateral trade agreements than to participate in any efforts at multilateral regional economic integration, she said.

Global economic and trade relations can be expected to undergo significant changes, she said.

To avoid being marginalized amid regional economic integration, Taiwan should seek to establish bilateral trade deals with other nations, she said.

Taiwan Institute of Economic Research’s Economic Forecast Center director Gordon Sun （孫明德）, said that Taipei should resume negotiations with the US on a bilateral trade deal, sign trade-in-goods agreements with regional economies to reduce tariffs on exports and promote its strategic location.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
川普就職 美國展新局
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✤味噌烤旗魚
總舖師✧圍爐好菜
傳統甜年糕✧自己做
挑買香腸看顏色？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Taipei to bolster Asia-Pacfic links amid TPP fallout


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月25日‧星期三‧丙申年臘月廿八日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.