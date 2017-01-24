| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
W Hotel命案 江哲瑋涉教唆滅證羈押禁見 新年萬歲有禮 盒家安心過年
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry pursues absent Women’s League material

2017-01-24  03:00

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Financial documentation provided by the National Women’s League falls far short of legal requirements, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday, adding that the group submitted only one of four types of required documents.

“We have received the documents, but they are not complete, so we will ask them to make a supplementary filing,” Civil Affairs Department Deputy Director Luo Rui-ching （羅瑞卿） said.

While the league has provided 10 years of revenue and expenditure balance sheets, it has not provided any of the other required documents, which are a financial statement, a list of property holdings and an asset-liability balance sheet, he said.

The information provided was insufficient to draw conclusions about the league’s finances, he said, adding that the ministry would wait until the additional documents are provided before publicizing any information.

Despite its status as a political organization, the league has never made any of the legally required financial filings with the ministry, ignoring multiple requests from the ministry and promising to make filings only after officials went to league headquarters last week to investigate.

Founded by Chiang Kai-shek’s （蔣介石） wife Soong Mayling （宋美齡）, the league’s assets have attracted scrutiny over allegations that it illegally profited from close ties to the former Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） authoritarian government, with the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee passing several resolutions calling on the ministry to force the league to open its books.

In contrast to last week’s high-profile investigation, the ministry’s response yesterday was subdued, with Luo saying the ministry has yet to decide on a deadline for the supplementary filing.

A ministry official said it has chosen to avoid actively discussing the filing due to yesterday’s death of former Taiwan Cement Corp chairman Leslie Koo （辜成允）, who was the only living son of 91-year-old Cecilia Y. Koo （辜嚴倬雲）, a former aide of Soong Mayling and long-time foundation head.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
川普就職 美國展新局
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✤蜜汁梅子雞
總舖師✧圍爐好菜
圍爐宴客✤討喜小菜
過年素料採購/保存
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ministry pursues absent Women’s League material


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月24日‧星期二‧丙申年臘月廿七日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.