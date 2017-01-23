《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Judges, diplomats to gather for human rights conferences
By Lu Yi-hsuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer
Conferences discussing human rights issues are to be held in Taipei today and tomorrow with grand justices, judges, lawyers and legislators discussing law and the implementation of legislative amendments with European representatives.
The event is jointly hosted by the Judicial Yuan, the Ministry of Justice, the European Economic and Trade Office （EETO） and representative offices of several European nations.
UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights member Eibe Riedel, European Court of Human Rights section president and judge Peer Lorenzen, and Afghan Minister for Women’s Affairs Sima Samar last week took part in an international meeting in Taipei that reviewed Taiwan’s national report on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and have extend their stay in Taiwan to attend the conference, officials said.
The conference at the Academy for the Judiciary in Shilin District （士林） will discuss the death penalty within the framework of Article 6 of the covenant, liberty and security within the framework of Article 9 of the covenant, and equality before the courts as outlined in Article 14 of the covenant, officials said.
Judicial Yuan President Hsu Zhong-li （許宗力）, Deputy Minister of Justice Chen Ming-tang （陳明堂） and head of the EETO in Taiwan Madeleine Majorenko are to give the opening speeches at the conference, with discussions to be hosted by grand justices Hwang Jau-yuan （黃昭元）, Lo Chang-fa （羅昌發） and Huang Juei-min （黃瑞明）, officials said.
Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Jason Hsu （許毓仁）, New Power Party Legislator Kawlo Iyun Pacidal and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Mei-nu （尤美女） are to represent their respective parties and engage in discussions with lawyers and judges, the official added.
Majorenko said she hopes that the conference would allow experts to clarify their suggestions for human rights in Taiwan and help the nation make improvements regarding the protection and promotion of human rights.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 新聞分析》台灣黑幫 已成中國馬前卒
- 學測落幕 數學成入學關鍵 台大門檻估67級分
- 打球滿30載 恰恰心情被鋒仔觸動
- 米亞星世界：2017.1/22～1/28
- 華盛頓50萬人上街示威 川普女婿弟也現身
- 豬哥亮認證 楊貴媚「調情」技巧了得
- 路中央老樟樹 花台拆除清創
- 貪4千萬佣金 復興農會信用部主任收押
- 平鎮住宅火警 消防車暗夜穿梭聲嚇人
- 獨家專訪》忘卻兩大遺憾 火星恰再出發
- 妻子健康因素 張鐵志宣布不就任駐英代表處組長
- SBL明星賽》最讚生日禮 「菲」常有價值
- （台南）北門洋香瓜比美 冠軍19.5度超甜
- 《謠言終結站》微波爐旁講手機奪6命? 沒這事別慌！
- 黨員數暴增 郝龍斌要求黨中央釐清
- 韓女遭台灣司機性侵 南韓將召台灣駐韓官員抗議
- MLB連傳噩耗 兩名多明尼加球員車禍喪生
- 「漢語拼音之父」離世 中國禁紀念、限制告別式
- 山田優提前卸貨 小栗旬喜迎老二
- 不受《控制》的小三 5˚C穿內衣褲遛狗
- 3千斤台灣鯛義賣 1小時完售
- 凱道寒士尾牙宴圓滿結束 水蛙師揭密辛！
- 【愛讀書】 《攔截時間的方法：手記書》
- 2公鹿生死決鬥 鹿角交叉雙雙殞命
- 全聯接手／ 傳藝重新開園 年味足人氣高
- 吳鈞堯／雷
- 宣導安裝住警器 新北消防有請熊大、兔兔
- 南投燈會開鑼 沙雕、恐龍逗熱鬧
- 學測首例！2重症考生在醫院應試
- 五月天高雄15萬張門票 3分鐘秒殺
- 自由廣場》忍見庶民睡地板
- 自由廣場》勞工吃不到 雇主哀哀叫
- 竹市護城河優養化 綠藻增生
- Ella趁賴斯翔參加尾牙...竟在家喊別的男人「老公」
- 大里溪高灘地花海 裝置藝術增色
- 除夕到初五 桃園公有停車場暫停收費
- 芥菜價跌 1顆10元自採
- 〈看門道評味道〉年菜採買 今天快進場
- 大福彩頭獎摃龜
- （影音）范爺就是霸氣！ 聽聞吳亦凡受傷秒回「你在哪」
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Judges, diplomats to gather for human rights conferences
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email