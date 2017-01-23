《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai urges support for pension reform
FOR STABILITY: Pension reform is not a political issue, but something that a national leader, regardless of their political party, must carry out, President Tsai Ing-wen said
By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter
Pension reform is an issue that transcends the blue-green political divide, President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） said yesterday, calling for compromise and public support for the government’s “moderate and gradual reform plan.”
Tsai made the remarks in her opening speech at the government’s first national affairs conference on pension reform, which took place at the Presidential Office Building from 9am to 7pm against the backdrop of a large-scale demonstration by public-sector workers outside.
Tsai said that the same month four years ago, and at the same place, then-president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） expressed to the public the imperativeness of pension reform.
“Ma said our pension system involves both self-help and mutual help. He said it is not ‘your pension’ or ‘my pension,’ but rather ‘our pensions’ and ‘the pensions of our children and grandchildren,’ adding that it is a system that ‘must not and will not become insolvent,’” Tsai said.
Tsai said this shows that pension reform is not a political issue, but rather something a national leader, regardless of their political party, must carry out for the sake of the long-term stability of the nation.
Unfortunately, the Ma administration’s attempts at pension reform failed, Tsai said, adding that the nation cannot withstand another failure or delays, as “reform will only become more painful as time progresses.”
Ma in 2009 established a pension reform task force, which held a total of 124 forums nationwide to solicit public opinions before the government rolled out a draft plan spearheaded by then-Examination Yuan president John Kuan （關中） in January 2013.
However, the plan was stalled at the legislature, despite it being dominated by the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） at the time, reportedly due to political concerns about the 2014 nine-in-one elections.
Tsai said her government’s draft reform plan seeks to gradually progress toward its goals, instead of meeting them in one sitting, in a bid to minimize its potential effects on the public.
“I know there are some protesters outside the Presidential Office [Building]. Their grievance is understandable, because their interests might be affected... However, only a sustainable pension system can make sure all of you receive pension payments, including your next generation,” Tsai said.
Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁）, who serves as convener of the Presidential Office’s pension reform committee, said the situation facing the nation’s pension system is so dire that “people will regret it tomorrow if we do not reform it today.”
“Pension reform is a long journey and today’s national affairs conference is only the beginning rather than the end. The conclusions made today are to be referred to the Examination Yuan and the Executive Yuan for consideration in their drafting of a bill, which will then be sent to the legislature for review,” Chen said.
The reform plan aims at keeping the pension systems alive for another 25 to 30 years, said Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i （林萬億）, who is deputy convener and executive director of the committee.
Lin said that following the introduction of the plan, the government will discuss in the next stage the feasibility of combining the nation’s various pension funds, such as setting up a one-for-all pension scheme, and establish a supervisory mechanism to re-evaluate pension funds every five to 10 years.
The draft reform plan is expected to delay estimations for bankruptcy of the Labor Insurance Fund by nine years to 2036, the public-school teachers’ pension fund by 12 years to 2043 and the Public Service Pension Fund by 14 years to 2044, the government said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 新聞分析》台灣黑幫 已成中國馬前卒
- 學測落幕 數學成入學關鍵 台大門檻估67級分
- 打球滿30載 恰恰心情被鋒仔觸動
- 米亞星世界：2017.1/22～1/28
- 華盛頓50萬人上街示威 川普女婿弟也現身
- 豬哥亮認證 楊貴媚「調情」技巧了得
- 路中央老樟樹 花台拆除清創
- 貪4千萬佣金 復興農會信用部主任收押
- 平鎮住宅火警 消防車暗夜穿梭聲嚇人
- 獨家專訪》忘卻兩大遺憾 火星恰再出發
- 妻子健康因素 張鐵志宣布不就任駐英代表處組長
- SBL明星賽》最讚生日禮 「菲」常有價值
- （台南）北門洋香瓜比美 冠軍19.5度超甜
- 《謠言終結站》微波爐旁講手機奪6命? 沒這事別慌！
- 黨員數暴增 郝龍斌要求黨中央釐清
- 韓女遭台灣司機性侵 南韓將召台灣駐韓官員抗議
- MLB連傳噩耗 兩名多明尼加球員車禍喪生
- 「漢語拼音之父」離世 中國禁紀念、限制告別式
- 山田優提前卸貨 小栗旬喜迎老二
- 不受《控制》的小三 5˚C穿內衣褲遛狗
- 3千斤台灣鯛義賣 1小時完售
- 凱道寒士尾牙宴圓滿結束 水蛙師揭密辛！
- 【愛讀書】 《攔截時間的方法：手記書》
- 2公鹿生死決鬥 鹿角交叉雙雙殞命
- 全聯接手／ 傳藝重新開園 年味足人氣高
- 吳鈞堯／雷
- 宣導安裝住警器 新北消防有請熊大、兔兔
- 南投燈會開鑼 沙雕、恐龍逗熱鬧
- 學測首例！2重症考生在醫院應試
- 五月天高雄15萬張門票 3分鐘秒殺
- 自由廣場》忍見庶民睡地板
- 自由廣場》勞工吃不到 雇主哀哀叫
- 竹市護城河優養化 綠藻增生
- Ella趁賴斯翔參加尾牙...竟在家喊別的男人「老公」
- 大里溪高灘地花海 裝置藝術增色
- 除夕到初五 桃園公有停車場暫停收費
- 芥菜價跌 1顆10元自採
- 〈看門道評味道〉年菜採買 今天快進場
- 大福彩頭獎摃龜
- （影音）范爺就是霸氣！ 聽聞吳亦凡受傷秒回「你在哪」
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai urges support for pension reform
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email