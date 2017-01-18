《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Taichung drill simulates amphibious assault
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
A pre-Lunar New Year holiday military exercise was held in Taichung yesterday to simulate a landing by Chinese People’s Liberation Army （PLA） amphibious units, with the nation’s first female attack-helicopter pilot participating in the drill.
The exercise simulated a PLA naval formation of destroyers, amphibious vessels and escort ships conducting a training drill in the Taiwan Strait, but abruptly crossing the median line between Taiwan and China, with ship-borne helicopters launching an attack to seize key military infrastructure in Taiwan.
The exercise came a week after China’s first and only aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait.
The exercise saw coordinated operations by the army’s tank battalions and aviation units, while the 10th Army Command dispatched M109 howitzers, M60A3 main battle tanks, CM33 Clouded Leopard armored vehicles, AH-1W Super Cobras and UH-60M Black Hawks to repel the mock enemy units and retake occupied facilities.
The Clouded Leopards displayed their ability to mount steep slopes, with M60A3 tanks rumbling over a car used as an enemy barricade.
Special forces troops were dropped from helicopters to engage the mock enemy, while paratroopers performed precision jumps to land at designated locations.
First Lieutenant Chen Pin-fen （陳品棻）, the nation’s first female attack-helicopter pilot, was controlling an AH-1W Super Cobra during the exercise.
Chen, a graduate of Virginia Military Institute in the US, completed her flight training at the end of last year and was assigned to the Republic of China Army’s Aviation and Special Forces Command.
Compared with general helicopters, which are used in search and rescue missions and transportation, attack helicopters are difficult to manage and have complex weapons systems, she said, adding that she had spent a considerable amount of time mastering the machine.
“My dream was to become an attack-helicopter pilot. It is a unique challenge. I like challenges and coping with them,” she said.
Chen was trained as a pilot at the Republic of China Military Academy and was selected to study in the US, where she broke records in swimming and graduated with distinction.
Her decision to train as a combat helicopter pilot was motivated by US soldiers’ aspirations to fight on the front lines, she said.
Women rarely choose to fly the AH-1W SuperCobra because it involves intense physicality to control the aircraft in an emergency situation when the hydraulic system fails, but she mastered the skill, Chen said.
Chen said her next goal is to pilot Apache helicopters, one of the nation’s most advanced combat aircraft.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 牙技師爆假牙成本僅400 醫生報價動輒上萬牟利
- 泰豐輪胎燒逾6小時濃煙蔽天 依空污最高可罰百萬
- 搶攻春節市場 百貨福袋吸人氣
- 賠付2億創低 南山標下朝陽
- 圖書定價銷售制時機 研究：視景氣決定
- 林子聰為兒滿地爬 操出爸爸手
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉觸摸幸運之趾
- 川普恐掀貿易戰 星︰經濟可承受
- 《返校》遊戲爆紅 立委籲：政府應將資金引到創投
- 「眼鏡蛇」女飛官 下步挑戰阿帕契
- 遼寧艦剛走 IDF今晚展夜間緊急升空戰力
- 金山、瑞芳改造候車亭 融入在地特色
- 《Yes123求職網調查》一例一休效應 9成勞工 休假想兼差
- 「政府否定私大存在價值」 樹德科大校長臨退感言
- 託無照友人鑑價 書記官判3年定讞
- 路邊停車格 除夕至初五不收費
- 聯邦美術印象大獎首獎 王宏印：繪畫的快樂無法被取代
- 郝吳柱落水救誰?韓國瑜：跳下去一起死
- 除夕垃圾 收到下午六點半
- 自由廣場》韓國低價大買台灣菜有感
- 陸計畫2017年底前 打造出百億億次電腦
- 年金改革國是會議週六登場 蔡下達溝通令
- 米蘭男裝週 輕快活力
- 苗市玉華里活動中心案 爭議年餘解套
- 日覓終結者 就等田澤純一點頭
- 元宵燈會寺廟須贊助? 市府：無強制性
- 上課播布袋戲、開會戴V怪客面具 他被封最狂數學老師
- 慣竊被同一警逮 哀喊「怎麼又是你」
- 竹東垃圾減量 下月起家戶日限12公斤
- 史丹利險鬧人命 盼Gigi快停經
- 年前基金換現金 留意最後贖回日
- （影音）葛仲珊邊饒舌邊跳舞 好ㄍㄧㄣ不服輸
- 離退人員違規赴中 立委版本都主張取消退俸
- 憑2張側臉照抓賊 韓遊客力讚台灣警
- 公然挑戰公權力？ 車牌竟寫「無車牌請攔我」
- 韓檢聲押三星李在鎔
- 警開罰單爭議多 走路回家也吞「拒酒測」罰單
- 研究：致命心臟病死亡者 15％是因憂鬱症發病
- 台企銀攻中小企 放款要增500億
- 張富屢傳不到 將3度被通緝
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Taichung drill simulates amphibious assault
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email