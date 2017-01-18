《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 CDC warns over spike in H7N9 cases in China
WORRYING TREND: The avian flu season in China began earlier this season, with a higher number of recorded infections compared with recent years, an official said
By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter
People traveling to China, Hong Kong and Macau should be alert to the spread of H7N9 avian influenza in the region, with 100 cases, including two suspected human-to-human transmissions, reported from Jan. 9 to Monday, the Centers for Disease Control （CDC） said yesterday.
There has been a significant increase in the occurrence of H7N9 avian influenza infections in the greater China region, with the cases announced over the past week representing the highest weekly total since 2013, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo （羅一鈞） said.
“Most of the cases were reported in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Guangdong provinces, with the majority of cases having had direct or close contact with poultry or wild birds,” he said.
CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center director Liu Ting-ping （劉定萍） said 54 of the cases were in Jiangsu, 22 in Zhejiang, nine in Anhui and four in Guangdong.
Liu added that there has been a smattering of reports of infections in other provinces.
The two cases reported in Hong Kong and Macau were both infected in Guangdong, he said.
Of the latest batch of infections, there were two incidences of suspected human-to-human transmission — between a father and daughter in Jiangsu and between two patients that were in the same hospital ward in Anhui, he said.
A total of 146 H7N9 avian influenza infections in humans have been reported in China since October, Liu said, adding that the avian flu season in China is typically between November and May, but statistics showed that this season, the outbreaks began earlier than usual, and the number of cases recorded so far this year is higher than those of past few years.
“We suggest that people who are planning to visit China avoid direct contact with live poultry,” Lo said, adding that H7N9 avian influenza can cause fever, coughing and other flu-like symptoms, as well as pneumonia in serious cases.
He said people who exhibit such symptoms after returning to Taiwan from China should put on a facial mask, seek medical attention as soon as possible and inform the doctor about their travel history.
