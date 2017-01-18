| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
高雄瑞豐夜市遭砸 1人頭破血流送醫 謠傳總統府將對陳抗開槍 刑事局追查散播來源 洗碗靠「它」 婆媳問題說掰掰
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 CDC warns over spike in H7N9 cases in China

2017-01-18  03:00

WORRYING TREND: The avian flu season in China began earlier this season, with a higher number of recorded infections compared with recent years, an official said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People traveling to China, Hong Kong and Macau should be alert to the spread of H7N9 avian influenza in the region, with 100 cases, including two suspected human-to-human transmissions, reported from Jan. 9 to Monday, the Centers for Disease Control （CDC） said yesterday.

There has been a significant increase in the occurrence of H7N9 avian influenza infections in the greater China region, with the cases announced over the past week representing the highest weekly total since 2013, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo （羅一鈞） said.

“Most of the cases were reported in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Guangdong provinces, with the majority of cases having had direct or close contact with poultry or wild birds,” he said.

CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center director Liu Ting-ping （劉定萍） said 54 of the cases were in Jiangsu, 22 in Zhejiang, nine in Anhui and four in Guangdong.

Liu added that there has been a smattering of reports of infections in other provinces.

The two cases reported in Hong Kong and Macau were both infected in Guangdong, he said.

Of the latest batch of infections, there were two incidences of suspected human-to-human transmission — between a father and daughter in Jiangsu and between two patients that were in the same hospital ward in Anhui, he said.

A total of 146 H7N9 avian influenza infections in humans have been reported in China since October, Liu said, adding that the avian flu season in China is typically between November and May, but statistics showed that this season, the outbreaks began earlier than usual, and the number of cases recorded so far this year is higher than those of past few years.

“We suggest that people who are planning to visit China avoid direct contact with live poultry,” Lo said, adding that H7N9 avian influenza can cause fever, coughing and other flu-like symptoms, as well as pneumonia in serious cases.

He said people who exhibit such symptoms after returning to Taiwan from China should put on a facial mask, seek medical attention as soon as possible and inform the doctor about their travel history.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Centers for Disease Control （CDC） Deputy Director-General Philip Lo, center, together with Epidemic Intelligence Center director Liu Ting-ping, left, and CDC physician Lin Yung-ching, briefs reporters in Taipei yesterday on the H7N9 avian influenza situation in East Asia. Photo: CNA

    Centers for Disease Control （CDC） Deputy Director-General Philip Lo, center, together with Epidemic Intelligence Center director Liu Ting-ping, left, and CDC physician Lin Yung-ching, briefs reporters in Taipei yesterday on the H7N9 avian influenza situation in East Asia. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✧香煎秋刀魚
總舖師✧圍爐好菜
年菜食譜✧金絲龍蝦
買年貨✧烏魚子挑選
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 CDC warns over spike in H7N9 cases in China


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月18日‧星期三‧丙申年臘月廿一日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.