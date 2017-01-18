《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Executive Yuan treating public as enemy: KMT
By Lin Liang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer
The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） yesterday accused the Executive Yuan of treating the public as its enemy after a last-minute change of venue for the first national affairs conference on pension reform, allegedly due to fears about public protests.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming （唐德明） said at a news conference in Taipei that the remoteness of Academia Sinica — the rumored site for the forum on Saturday and Sunday — and the Democratic Progressive Party’s advance application to use the road space around the building demonstrates that President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration is not as easy to communicate with as it has touted, to the point where it is treating the public as the enemy.
The sudden decision to move the forum from the Taipei International Convention Center in Taipei’s Xinyi District （信義） and the choice of locations used for previous public hearings are attempts by the Tsai administration to avoid public protests, he said.
“Recent public hearings on the nation’s ban on imports of Japanese food from potentially radiation-affected areas were held at a wedding venue, while a university library was used for the government’s regional forums on pension reform,” Tang said. “These are manifestations of the Tsai administration’s guilty conscience.”
Burying its head in the sand will not change events, he said, adding that it does the government no good to be duplicitous.
Such tactics are signs that the Tsai administration is diffident, Tang said, adding that if Tsai authorized the change of venue for the forum, it would be proof that her administration has been toying with the public and harbors no honest intent for communication.
However, if the president’s aides made the decision in an attempt to silence public protests, then Tsai is in danger of being blindsided by her own staff, he added.
Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） said that the location of the forum is not the point, but rather the issue and attendant discussion, he said, calling on protesters to approach the issue rationally and suspend a hunger strike that members of the Oversight for Pension Reforms Alliance started on Monday in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
The hunger strike is expected to last five days, the alliance said.
The government has tried to reach out to the public through four regional hearings on pension reform held across the nation last month and earlier this month, Hsu said, calling for rational discussion on the issue at the national forum.
Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang （黃重諺） later yesterday announced that the forum would be condensed into a one-day event at the Presidential Office Building on Sunday.
“Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁）, head of the government’s pension reform committee, decided to change the dates and venue in order to ensure public safety, avoid large-scale demonstrations that would affect students taking the college entrance exam [on Friday and Saturday], and reduce the negative effect on the [Xinyi] business area,” he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co general manager Han Kuo-yu, left, who is a contender for chair of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, chats with hunger striking members of the Oversight for Pension Reforms Alliance outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 牙技師爆假牙成本僅400 醫生報價動輒上萬牟利
- 泰豐輪胎燒逾6小時濃煙蔽天 依空污最高可罰百萬
- 搶攻春節市場 百貨福袋吸人氣
- 賠付2億創低 南山標下朝陽
- 圖書定價銷售制時機 研究：視景氣決定
- 林子聰為兒滿地爬 操出爸爸手
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉觸摸幸運之趾
- 川普恐掀貿易戰 星︰經濟可承受
- 《返校》遊戲爆紅 立委籲：政府應將資金引到創投
- 「眼鏡蛇」女飛官 下步挑戰阿帕契
- 遼寧艦剛走 IDF今晚展夜間緊急升空戰力
- 金山、瑞芳改造候車亭 融入在地特色
- 《Yes123求職網調查》一例一休效應 9成勞工 休假想兼差
- 「政府否定私大存在價值」 樹德科大校長臨退感言
- 託無照友人鑑價 書記官判3年定讞
- 路邊停車格 除夕至初五不收費
- 聯邦美術印象大獎首獎 王宏印：繪畫的快樂無法被取代
- 郝吳柱落水救誰?韓國瑜：跳下去一起死
- 除夕垃圾 收到下午六點半
- 自由廣場》韓國低價大買台灣菜有感
- 陸計畫2017年底前 打造出百億億次電腦
- 年金改革國是會議週六登場 蔡下達溝通令
- 米蘭男裝週 輕快活力
- 苗市玉華里活動中心案 爭議年餘解套
- 日覓終結者 就等田澤純一點頭
- 元宵燈會寺廟須贊助? 市府：無強制性
- 上課播布袋戲、開會戴V怪客面具 他被封最狂數學老師
- 慣竊被同一警逮 哀喊「怎麼又是你」
- 竹東垃圾減量 下月起家戶日限12公斤
- 史丹利險鬧人命 盼Gigi快停經
- 年前基金換現金 留意最後贖回日
- （影音）葛仲珊邊饒舌邊跳舞 好ㄍㄧㄣ不服輸
- 離退人員違規赴中 立委版本都主張取消退俸
- 憑2張側臉照抓賊 韓遊客力讚台灣警
- 公然挑戰公權力？ 車牌竟寫「無車牌請攔我」
- 韓檢聲押三星李在鎔
- 警開罰單爭議多 走路回家也吞「拒酒測」罰單
- 研究：致命心臟病死亡者 15％是因憂鬱症發病
- 台企銀攻中小企 放款要增500億
- 張富屢傳不到 將3度被通緝
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Executive Yuan treating public as enemy: KMT
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email