《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Foxconn’s US plans concern Beijing
NO US TRIP: Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou told a Chinese official that he had been invited to US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, but did not plan to attend
/ Bloomberg
The Chinese government has conveyed its concern over Foxconn Technology Group （富士康科技集團） billionaire Terry Gou’s （郭台銘） plan to expand the Apple Inc assembler’s operations in the US after US president-elect Donald Trump takes office, people familiar with the matter said.
A high-ranking Chinese official expressed Beijing’s concerns directly to Gou, the people said, asking not to be identified because the conversation was private.
The Taiwanese billionaire told the senior bureaucrat he would not withdraw capital from China.
The US investment plan has not been finalized and is dependent on the policies of the incoming administration, Gou said, according to the people.
China is pivotal to Foxconn’s massive electronics assembly operation, which cranks out more iPhones and iPads than any other in the world.
One of China’s largest employers, Foxconn has said it is in preliminary discussions to broaden its investment in the US, without elaborating.
Trump has often articulated his vision of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US from China, which became the world’s factory floor thanks to cheap labor and central policy support, and he has singled out Apple Inc in the past.
A potential strategic shift by Foxconn unnerves Chinese authorities because the company employs about 1 million workers across the nation. Major factory job cuts have been known to trigger protests in the past, even as maintaining social stability remains among the top priorities of the Chinese Communist Party.
“Gou wants officials to know that he still sees China as a market of greatest importance,” Beijing-based Counterpoint research director James Yan said. “Foxconn very much relies on China for both assembly and consumer businesses and its suppliers are also in Asian countries. That is not going to change at least in the next five years.”
Foxconn announced the potential expansion hours after a pledge from Softbank Group Corp’s Masayoshi Son to invest US$50 billion in the US and create 50,000 jobs.
A document Son held up for reporters after a meeting last month with the US president-elect included the words “Foxconn” and “$7 billion” alongside Softbank’s numbers.
It remains unclear how Softbank and Foxconn might be working together, or what sort of promises might have been made to Trump.
Gou told the Chinese official he was invited to Trump’s inauguration on Friday, but did not plan to attend, according to the people familiar with the matter.
Foxconn operates factories in Chinese cities including Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, Taiyuan and Wuhan, but rising wages and persistent worker shortages are prompting electronics manufacturers to look elsewhere.
Lenovo Group Ltd （聯想） and Oppo Electronics Corp （歐珀） are among those that have set up facilities in Southeast Asia, for instance.
Foxconn itself has been increasing its use of robots to reduce its reliance on migrant labor and studying plans to increase its footprint in India.
Any shift back to the US might involve Apple, which accounts for about half of Hon Hai’s revenue.
However, Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook in 2015 told 60 Minutes that the US simply lacks enough skilled workers in advanced manufacturing.
Then there is cost. The components of an entry-level iPhone 7, which sells for US$649, cost US$224.80, according to research firm IHS Inc. Assembling those parts into a finished product, mostly in China, costs about US$10, Syracuse University professor Jason Dedrick has estimated. Doing that work in the US would add US$30 to US$40, he said.
However, Foxconn’s rivals are reportedly open to the possibility.
Pegatron Corp （和碩）, another major assembler of Apple products, can expand its US capacity three to five-fold if necessary, Pegatron chairman Tung Tzu-hsien （童子賢） was cited as saying on Sunday.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 牙技師爆假牙成本僅400 醫生報價動輒上萬牟利
- 泰豐輪胎燒逾6小時濃煙蔽天 依空污最高可罰百萬
- 沙鹿陸橋中央主線完工 24號開放通行
- 廚師切菜剁肉用手過度 罹患腕隧道症候群
- 不理苗縣府停工令？ 苗市：道路刨鋪今完工
- 北海三博策略聯盟 締結姊妹館
- 《返校》遊戲爆紅 立委籲：政府應將資金引到創投
- 國光劇團春季公演「不能說的祕密」
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉一個人的旅行
- 「眼鏡蛇」女飛官 下步挑戰阿帕契
- 遼寧艦剛走 IDF今晚展夜間緊急升空戰力
- 女生說帥代表什麼？周湯豪解析「帥哥定義」
- 康寧數位應用碩士班 五年七對家人檔同學
- 停經仍有罹癌風險 別忘定期抹片檢查
- 果菜市場促銷 涂醒哲讚三好一公道
- 交部質疑軌道建設 林佳龍轟：從台北看天下
- 全國客家藝文競賽 苗縣12年奪冠
- 正妹咬色狼 乳頭傷成鐵證
- 永遠的7012 Gary秘密回歸合體《RM》
- 范范信任黑人 皮繃緊不敢偷吃
- 寒士尾牙宴 35國中小師生認助
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 慣竊被同一警逮 哀喊「怎麼又是你」
- 85條優質國旅行程 帶你體驗農家、探秘境
- 桃園姓氏排名「陳黃林」 10大姓氏人數破百萬
- 新年開運擺飾 雞利好兆頭
- SBL》金酒、台銀殊死戰 拒當淘汰郎
- 憑2張側臉照抓賊 韓遊客力讚台灣警
- 11件遊覽車滅火器不合格 東南、鳳凰上榜
- 8歲女童網拍開價143萬 刊登者竟是本人
- 為救漁工與海巡艦碰撞受損 返航「自己裹牛屎」
- 鏗鏘集》義和團的智商不高
- 成立長風基金會 江宜樺：與選舉無關
- 泛中資股禁現增？ 證期局消毒
- 疑美髮沙龍排洗髮水 竹市隆恩圳吐白色泡沫
- 竹田農會改選 閩客共治傳變數
- 春節機動派出所 彰縣設15據點
- 亞崴上半年獲利倍增
- 8大年貨大街拚業績 春節不打烊
- 車城福安宮拜頭香 今年首送開運金幣
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Foxconn’s US plans concern Beijing
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email