| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
洗碗靠「它」 婆媳問題說掰掰
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Upgrade of the nation’s fleet of F-16 jets begins

2017-01-17  03:00

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

An upgrade of the nation’s fleet of F-16 jets began yesterday, with four of the aircraft flown to a plant in Taichung to undergo retrofitting, the air force said yesterday.

The four warplanes are the first batch to be upgraded to F-16Vs, an enhanced variant of the F-16A/B, of which the nation has a fleet of 144.

The NT$110 billion （US$3.47 billion） Phoenix Rising Project aims to upgrade all the F-16A/Bs to F-16Vs.

Taiwan is to be the first nation worldwide to have a fleet of F-16Vs, which Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan （馮世寬） said could match China’s Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter.

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp （AIDC） and US aerospace firm Lockheed Martin Corp, the original producer of F-16s, were awarded the contract to carry out the upgrades.

Lockheed Martin in 2015 completed the upgrade and test flight of an F-16 owned by Taiwan but stationed at a US Air Force base.

AIDC is responsible for carrying out the retrofitting program in Taiwan, with the first four F-16Vs expected to be upgraded by the end of this year.

The firm refused to disclose the upgrade schedule in detail due to its agreement with Lockheed Martin.

According to Republic of China Air Force Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Fan Ta-wei’s （范大維） statement at a legislative session in November last year, AIDC is to complete the upgrade of 25 to 28 F-16s every year and the air force’s entire fleet — including 10 F-16s stationed at a US base — will be upgraded by 2023.

The upgraded aircraft are to be fitted with active electronically scanned array fire-control radar — the most important feature of the upgrade — which enables F-16Vs to detect stealth aircraft.

The F-16Vs are also to be equipped with advanced avionics, including a new flight management system and helmet-mounted display system, and the upgraded jets would carry more advanced missiles, such as AIM-9X Sidewinders.

With a radar system on a par with those of fifth-generation fighters, the F-16Vs are expected to shoulder the nation’s air defense for the next two decades.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✤鐵板素蚵仔
丸子親子丼
香橙風熱巧克力
羹湯勾芡何時下？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Upgrade of the nation’s fleet of F-16 jets begins


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月17日‧星期二‧丙申年臘月廿
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.