《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Cybersecurity bill hurt by staff shortfall
DEFICIT OF 1,000: Several regional governments said their needs are even more pressing than the Cabinet’s, as they only have one or two information-security staff
By Lee Hsin-fang, Lo Tien-pin and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer
A cybersecurity bill drafted by the Cabinet aimed at countering network attacks and protecting the nation’s sensitive information would need at least an additional 1,000 qualified information security specialists to implement effectively, Cabinet sources said.
The reading of the information security management draft bill has been postponed until the next session of the legislature to address the personnel shortage and other issues.
Various higher-level departments under the purview of the Cabinet have reported that their information-security staff are part-time and of an insufficient quantity to meet the changes to their roles proposed in the bill, sources said.
Several regional government departments have reported that their increased personnel needs would be even more pressing, as they only employ one or two cybersecurity staff, the sources said.
National Development Council Director Chien Hung-wei （簡宏偉） yesterday said that his agency is looking at short-term solutions to the shortfall, such as outsourcing work or hiring contractors.
In the long term the government would institute an information-security training program for government staff, he said.
The Cabinet is assessing information-security personnel needs at both central and regional levels, and plans to release a short and mid-term strategic plan once a complete assessment has been made, he said.
The government’s information-security needs cannot be solved by throwing money at the problem, as the work is very complex and requires talented professional personnel, academics said.
The government must be resolute in its execution of an information-security program, they said.
The program should not be executed from a management perspective, National Cheng Kung University Department of Electrical Engineering professor Lee Chung-hsien （李忠憲） said, adding that the bill’s name should be changed to reflect its aim of “promoting” rather than “managing” information security.
The aim of the bill should be to assist organizations with the protection of sensitive data, Lee said, adding that managing organizations and penalizing those that leak data are only aspects of the overall task.
The government must strengthen organizations’ abilities to carry out protection of sensitive information, Lee said, adding that it should be flexible in its employment of qualified personnel.
The government must proceed on the basis of established standards and regulations for information security, Lee said, adding that a special task force is needed to “put out fires” when network attacks occur.
The government should act to pass the bill quickly to show its determination on the issue and a clause could be added to allow relevant organizations time to adequately prepare, National Chiao Tung University computer science professor Lin Ying-ta （林盈達） said.
Solving the issue would require the senior officials of all relevant organizations to recognize the seriousness of protecting their information, National Taiwan University electrical engineering professor Lin Tsung-nan （林宗男） said.
The organizations should solve the staff shortfall by hiring from within their own ranks, Lin said, adding that the government must show its resolve by allocating an appropriate budget.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 恐怖遊戲《返校》爆紅 製作團隊：始料未及
- 歐陽娜娜被爆熱戀房祖名 林鳳嬌同桌照曝光
- 麥寮工業路車多 去年事故25起
- 自由共和國》2016年回顧編按
- 記錄客家精神 20芳草人物集成冊
- 這個縣市地價指數漲 無殼族嘆「跌不太下去」
- 拚連任》柯P「轉性」打組織戰 綠議員譏「下凡」
- 中越古城尋幽─峴港、會安、順化
- 寒士吃飽30 彰投35所國中小師生愛心大募集
- 迷姦韓妹運將收押 新婚3月 載過上百韓妹
- 男疑徒步逆向闖國道 慘遭6車撞上當場輾斃
- 《中英對照讀新聞》Facebook agrees to distribute targeted Amber Alerts to nearby users 臉書同意對靠近目標的用戶發佈安珀警戒
- 英相將宣布硬脫歐 交換移民管控權
- 自由共和國》2016年回顧／台灣、中國、太平島
- 「天皇級」賓士車 訂製還得看身分
- 西濱快陸續貫通 新北到台南不到5小時
- 陌生正妹「倒肩甜睡」 網友：長得不帥再暖都是變態
- 自由共和國》2016年回顧 ／台積電是台灣最好的國防屏障
- 光復「新兵日記」寫驚奇 誓言下屆再來
- 大王50萬月薪 林泓育：正向指標
- 美國3腳連體女嬰分離手術成功 開心迎接新童年
- 聯邦銀行挺藝術 陳植棋奪台灣美術貢獻獎
- 《小檔案》慈護宮俗稱媽祖廟
- 心繫員警冷天執勤 警友會致贈護手霜
- 宅經濟注意 國稅局今年查稅重點有這些…
- 雙十猛打前東家 李恩復仇等下回
- 箕山橋N形路口險象環生 改善工程預計5月完工
- 〈50 Plus〉記性和忘性
- 守護自閉症哥 兄弟要幫媽媽開店
- 後龍「秘境」童趣公園 髒亂長雜草
- 喬丹8爆扣 快艇撞翻湖人復仇
- 民調低不支持劉世芳？ 陳菊：應給每人適度空間
- 市南10號完工後卻一直封路 原因竟然是…
- 《觀光局建議》請旅行社 洽合法包車業者
- 費玉清 6月首度攻蛋 藏什麼玄機
- 吃生魚片會感染寄生蟲？ 醫師：台灣很少見
- 回台「充飽電」殷仔拚冠架式足
- 南科集團結婚 13屆撮合365對佳偶
- 〈國際現場〉次級房貸案 穆迪8.64億美元和解
- 投入寄養家庭 2家5姊妹獲表揚
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Cybersecurity bill hurt by staff shortfall
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email