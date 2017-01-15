《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tsai signals shift in approach to allies
MUTUAL BENEFITS: Tsai said that her administration would propose a new trade policy for the region in an effort to base bilateral diplomatic ties on stronger trade exchanges
/ Staff Writer, with CNA
Taiwan’s model of assisting its diplomatic allies is to shift from one-way assistance to a bilateral model, in order to help allies’ economic and social development, President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） said on Friday in El Salvador at a breakfast with Taiwanese reporters.
Taiwan should think about promoting diplomacy in new ways, including focusing on bilateral cooperation rather than simply providing aid to allies, she said.
Tsai said that during her visit to Central America, which took her to Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala and ended in El Salvador, she discovered that the countries are hoping to boost their economic development, following periods of political turmoil.
The countries are also making an effort to improve their infrastructure, education and public health, she said, adding that Honduras has sent many delegations to learn more about Taiwan’s National Health Insurance program and other social welfare systems.
Bilateral cooperation should also include strengthening bilateral trade and expanding market presence, Tsai said, adding that her visit brought her to the realization that promoting marketplace cooperation can create mutually beneficial results.
There might be opportunities for cooperation between Taiwan and its Central and South American allies, for example by taking advantage of the South and Central American, North American and Asian markets, Tsai said.
The visit was Tsai’s second overseas trip since she took office in May last year. She visited Panama and Paraguay in June last year.
Tsai said that after the two visits, her government would propose a new trade policy for the region in an effort to base bilateral diplomatic ties on stronger trade exchanges.
She said Taiwan would organize visits to Central America by Taiwanese business delegations and industry and market experts to explore investment and trade opportunities.
Tsai also noted the importance of talent and said she hoped to increase the number of scholarships available for students from diplomatic allies to study in Taiwan, adding that Taiwan is planning to encourage young Taiwanese to work with young foreigners to launch start-up companies.
Her administration would continue to provide assistance to its allies for infrastructure and public health and would also seek a feasible commercial model of cooperation on infrastructure projects, she said.
Earlier on Friday, she met Salvadorean President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, from whom she received a medal.
Tsai expressed gratitude for the honor, saying it represented the two nations’ close friendship.
At a joint news conference following the talks, Tsai reiterated her administration’s commitment to furthering cooperation between the governments and the people of the two nations, and increasing efforts to advance bilateral trade.
Ceren said that both nations have deepened their cooperative relationship through projects in effect until 2019 that cover education, technology, children’s welfare, tourism, energy and disaster prevention.
He said there is potential for bilateral trade growth and expressed the hope that the two nations would make better use of their free-trade agreement to advance exports and imports.
Commenting on their relations, Ceren said that both nations maintain a friendly relationship, adding that Tsai plays an important role in continuing to deepen bilateral ties.
Tsai arrived in San Francisco later on Friday for a transit stopover on her way back to Taiwan.
She was greeted at the airport by Representative to the US Stanley Kao （高碩泰） and American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty.
During her stopover in San Francisco, she was scheduled to visit high-tech companies, attend activities related to the Asian Silicon Valley and have a luncheon with Taiwanese expatriates.
Tsai is scheduled to return to Taiwan today.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 韓女大生被性侵案 涉案計程車司機願到案說明
- 死狀悽慘 墜河狐狸慘遭活生生冰封
- 加拿大研究：媽媽受精時血壓高低會影響嬰兒性別
- Matzka吃美食聊心事 又彈又唱
- 老屋快篩 政院擬補助8千元
- 自由廣場》我看左與同
- 黑心油強冠廠房法拍 底價逾6億
- 嘟福5年前錯過 本季終於會「獅」
- 放寬加班時數 大立光挺台積電
- 為什麼無法挺Uber？ 他6點理由開嗆被讚爆
- 兄弟18日開訓 恰恰確定現身
- 「TPP未死」 澳洲盼美慎慮
- 寒夜送暖 林智堅訪視街友
- 韓女遊台被猥褻案 韓國駐台人員陪應訊
- 中國再干預 傳禁人民幣跨境支付
- 啟示錄 禁語練習
- 陳順詳提早復出 救不了台銀
- 可用血剩5.7天 年前拚6.2萬袋
- 社會好有愛 助弱物資湧新北實物銀行
- 蛤？就這樣？東京最讓人失望的觀光景點TOP 8
- NBA》馬刺再戰墨西哥海外賽 帕波維奇：只願比賽順利舉行
- 必備武器 高中射手「話」三分
- 總預算刪240億 18日表決戰
- 魚池香菇減產 大朵1斤1900元
- 樂來越愛你 金球獎錶襯風光─導演查澤雷佩戴積家超薄腕錶 見證美好時刻
- 樹林河濱放養水牛 擾民損公物
- （專訪）女團潑水鬧霸凌 喬紫喬：感情很好
- 健康充電站─用藥安全講座
- 潤娥無袖戰低溫 笑虧粉絲很愛演
- 自由廣場》國家歌劇怨
- HBL》李家慷落淚自省 南山打趴強恕
- 雲副縣長張皇珍請辭 丁彥哲接任
- BY2扭21吋水蛇腰 桃花快來喲
- 臨櫃換健保卡 佳里公所也能辦
- 再爆出與李宗霖同框照！關曉彤媽：只是談工作
- 護金主 反遭抵制 川普籲買L.L.Bean商品竟多中國製
- 蓮霧缺貨 20年首見林邊農會春節打烊
- 李明川造型師 變身綜藝咖
- 鄧紫棋缺席《我是歌手5》否認和林憶蓮不合
- 惡檢栽槍包庇走私 陳正達被判7年半
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tsai signals shift in approach to allies
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email