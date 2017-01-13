《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Blood bank chair resigns after report of KMT links
By Wu Hsin-tien and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA
Taiwan Blood Services Foundation chairman Yeh Chin-chuan （葉金川） yesterday tendered his resignation after a local magazine accused the foundation of being a Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） asset, saying that he was ordered by the Executive Yuan to step down, while Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung （徐國勇） said Yeh was being “paranoid” and denied that the Cabinet had forced him to resign.
Yeh said at a news conference that the foundation’s blood stockpiles had dramatically declined due to the unfounded rumor.
Yeh said that as the report could destroy the foundation, which has operated for 43 years, he contacted the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday night and asked the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee to quickly investigate the foundation if it has any doubts regarding the organization’s legal status.
He said that an official told him bluntly in a telephone conversation that his resignation was ordered by the Executive Yuan.
Yeh reiterated that the foundation is a private institution and does not receive any government funding.
The foundation’s board of directors will not convene until next month, Yeh said, adding that he would ask for the board’s permission for a leave of absence starting on Tuesday next week after hosting a number of events.
“My resignation is a small matter. It is worth it if people have enough blood to use,” he said, adding that his successor should be capable and just, and not affiliated with any political party.
Otherwise, the KMT would retaliate, he said.
“Blood is neither blue nor green, and has nothing to do with political parties,” Yeh said, adding that he has been in politics for more than a decade and would not burn his KMT membership card.
He said the Mirror Media report was damaging to the foundation.
Hsu said the Cabinet regrets Yeh’s “unreasonable” accusation and asked him to identify the individual who asked him to resign, if there really was such a person.
“Yeh resigned of his own free will due to his contract with the foundation. It had nothing to do with the Executive Yuan,” he added.
Mirror Media on Wednesday published a report accusing the foundation, one of the primary sources of plasma for blood transfusions in the nation, of being a KMT asset.
Investigations conducted by unspecified groups were cited by the report as saying that the foundation makes NT$3 billion （US$94.4 million） in profit each year by charging hospitals between NT$600 and NT$1,000 for every 250cc of blood processed into plasma, in addition to a number of properties with an estimated value of NT$5 billion.
The foundation said that it was a legal entity established under the Medical Care Act （醫療法）, not a government agency, adding that no government funds were used in its creation.
Regarding the real estate and other assets it controls, the foundation said that it established its own offices and blood donation centers and vehicles at the suggestion of the then-Department of Health in 1992.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
Taiwan Blood Services Foundation chairman Yeh Chin-chuan denies claims that the organization is an asset of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
-
A woman plays with her mobile phone while donating blood in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 台籍AV女社長揭密 8成「潮吹」是這樣來的
- 美式訓練「對味」 恰恰揮棒變快
- 自由廣場》沒想到黃世銘....
- 自由廣場》平心面對張憲義事件
- 蝙蝠銳減30萬隻大解密 農藥、重金屬害的
- 工總建議彈性工時 林全：應尊重修法
- 日職》台日交流賽 日本武士隊找筋肉人助拳
- 莎拉布萊曼府城開唱 放送隱藏版曲目
- 轉乘沒優惠 有錢卡單月投訴200多起
- 三總醫師涉勾結勞保黃牛撈6千萬 移送北檢複訊
- （專訪）兒子返美偷留紙條 葉啟田老淚縱橫
- 台幣連2升 收盤升值1.3分
- 不滿年金改革 宜蘭老師請假靜坐陳情
- 定期定額買股16日上路 券商憂大股東趁機出貨
- 〈手持吸塵器 下殺4折起〉熱賣實惠+
- 順仁兄弟會贈樹中市7所學校 超馬選手林義傑見證
- 澳門老婦確診感染H7N9禽流感
- 五專實習生 學費將全免
- 永和中正橋青年宅 八月開工綠建築新地標
- 工作就是天天看性侵影片 工程師怒告微軟
- 為母則強！毒蟲持械闖民宅 慘遭孕婦爆打
- 黃妃險放棄追追追 一戰成名
- 崇蘭昌黎殿不拜韓愈 新廟續奉三山國王
- 雞年如意操 10分鐘可消100大卡
- 關渡大橋改動線 機車繞路惹怨
- 中國製造大突破...做出原子筆球珠
- 防中資併購媒體 法界：國安法是底線
- 自由廣場》國民黨威脅學童安全 談中央政府總預算案
- 《謠言終結站》 別再用鹽水、小蘇打！／去除蔬果農藥 流動清水最好
- 血糖檢測糖尿病 指尖滴血驗出
- 電視台化妝師頸纏鞋帶 臥房上吊亡
- 龍潭國中將封路 替代道無著落里民怒
- 鼓勵交流 蔡：旅展設邦交國專區
- 葛仲珊徵求煮夫 老媽開女婿條件
- 魏如萱樂活北歐 迷上芬蘭浴冰火五重天
- 翁啟惠起訴 李遠哲：對中研院很不好
- 未經查證 網媒亂爆料 新聞界質疑
- 美準國務卿 拒絕譴責杜特蒂暴力掃毒
- 台片《自畫像》報喜 問鼎鹿特丹影展
- 楊大正認愛新歡 同居舊愛三人行
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Blood bank chair resigns after report of KMT links
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email