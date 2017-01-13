《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Nigeria decision part of China ‘scheme’
MISLEADING: The government said Abuja’s announcement that it would sever ties was meant to confuse the international community, as no formal diplomatic ties exist
By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said Nigeria has decided to play along with a Chinese “peremptory political scheme,” after the west African country announced that it would no longer recognize Taiwan as a nation and would cease all diplomatic relations in accordance with the “one China” principle.
The ministry in a news release accused Nigeria of seeking to confuse the international community by declaring that it would honor the “one China” principle and sever diplomatic relations with Taipei, as the two nations have never established formal diplomatic ties.
“The ministry strongly protests and deplores the Nigerian government’s cooperation with China to carry out a politically motivated, unreasonable, peremptory and brutal scheme,” it said.
The strongly worded statement followed a joint news conference by Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and visiting Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi （王毅） in Abuja on Wednesday, at which they said that Taipei’s office in the capital would be shut down and moved to Lagos, Nigeria.
“Taiwan will not have any diplomatic representation in Nigeria and also they will be moving to Lagos, to the extent that they function as a trade mission with a skeletal staff,” the state-run News Agency of Nigeria quoted Onyeama as saying.
Nigerian officials and organizations have also been banned from having official exchanges with Taiwan.
At a news conference in Taipei yesterday morning, ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang （王珮玲） urged Nigeria to leave room for follow-up negotiations.
“In an effort to promote a substantial trade relationship, Taiwan and Nigeria inked a memorandum of understanding on mutually establishing trade missions on Nov. 21, 1990,” she said.
In 1991, Taiwan established a trade mission in the then-Nigerian capital, Lagos, before moving it to its new capital, Abuja, after reaching a consensus with the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 2001, Eleanor Wang said, adding that since then China has been pressuring Nigeria to relocate Taipei’s office back to Lagos.
Beijing has stepped up efforts to suppress Taipei in the international arena as part of punitive measures over President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） refusal to acknowledge the so-called “1992 consensus.”
The “1992 consensus” refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means. Former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） in 2006 admitted to making up the term in 2000.
Later yesterday, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying （蔡適應） said that China’s nonsensical tactics were not conducive to improving cross-strait ties and were beneath the great power Beijing claims to be.
The lawmaker went on to ridicule Nigeria’s announcement, saying: “I did not know you could break up with someone without even being in a relationship with them in the first place.”
An internal Nigerian government document detailing the decision had been available since last week, Tsai Shih-ying said, calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to step up its efforts to safeguard Taiwan’s international status.
Separately yesterday, in Guatemala, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang （黃重諺）, who is accompanying the president on her ongoing visit to Central America, said China’s pressuring of Taiwan would only raise hackles.
Beijing’s return to its old track — the use of pressure or intimidation — would only antagonize Taiwanese and would not be favorable to the development of cross-strait relations, he added.
“The existence of the Republic of China is an indisputable fact. Applying pressure and intimidation will not change that fact,” Huang said.
Additional reporting by CNA
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
Nigeria`s President Muhammadu Buhari greets China`s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, during his visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Eleanor Wang gestures during a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 台籍AV女社長揭密 8成「潮吹」是這樣來的
- 美式訓練「對味」 恰恰揮棒變快
- 自由廣場》沒想到黃世銘....
- 自由廣場》平心面對張憲義事件
- 蝙蝠銳減30萬隻大解密 農藥、重金屬害的
- 工總建議彈性工時 林全：應尊重修法
- 日職》台日交流賽 日本武士隊找筋肉人助拳
- 莎拉布萊曼府城開唱 放送隱藏版曲目
- 轉乘沒優惠 有錢卡單月投訴200多起
- 三總醫師涉勾結勞保黃牛撈6千萬 移送北檢複訊
- （專訪）兒子返美偷留紙條 葉啟田老淚縱橫
- 台幣連2升 收盤升值1.3分
- 不滿年金改革 宜蘭老師請假靜坐陳情
- 定期定額買股16日上路 券商憂大股東趁機出貨
- 〈手持吸塵器 下殺4折起〉熱賣實惠+
- 順仁兄弟會贈樹中市7所學校 超馬選手林義傑見證
- 澳門老婦確診感染H7N9禽流感
- 五專實習生 學費將全免
- 永和中正橋青年宅 八月開工綠建築新地標
- 工作就是天天看性侵影片 工程師怒告微軟
- 為母則強！毒蟲持械闖民宅 慘遭孕婦爆打
- 黃妃險放棄追追追 一戰成名
- 崇蘭昌黎殿不拜韓愈 新廟續奉三山國王
- 雞年如意操 10分鐘可消100大卡
- 關渡大橋改動線 機車繞路惹怨
- 中國製造大突破...做出原子筆球珠
- 防中資併購媒體 法界：國安法是底線
- 自由廣場》國民黨威脅學童安全 談中央政府總預算案
- 《謠言終結站》 別再用鹽水、小蘇打！／去除蔬果農藥 流動清水最好
- 血糖檢測糖尿病 指尖滴血驗出
- 電視台化妝師頸纏鞋帶 臥房上吊亡
- 龍潭國中將封路 替代道無著落里民怒
- 鼓勵交流 蔡：旅展設邦交國專區
- 葛仲珊徵求煮夫 老媽開女婿條件
- 魏如萱樂活北歐 迷上芬蘭浴冰火五重天
- 翁啟惠起訴 李遠哲：對中研院很不好
- 未經查證 網媒亂爆料 新聞界質疑
- 美準國務卿 拒絕譴責杜特蒂暴力掃毒
- 台片《自畫像》報喜 問鼎鹿特丹影展
- 楊大正認愛新歡 同居舊愛三人行
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Nigeria decision part of China ‘scheme’
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email