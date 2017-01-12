《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 No issues are off limits: MAC Minister Chang
GOOD NEIGHBOR: The council is to assist in the passing of reforms to extend National Health Insurance coverage to Chinese students to create a more friendly environment
By Lin Liang-sheng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA
Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） Minister Katharine Chang （張小月） yesterday said no issues are off limits for cross-strait interactions as long as they are conducted without any political preconditions and based on the general principle of “seeking common ground, while setting aside differences.”
Chang made the remarks at a year-end news conference in Taipei, reiterating the government’s commitment to its Taiwan-China relations guideline of “no changes being made to our promises or friendliness, but refusing to surrender or seek confrontation.”
“Taiwan has been making overtures in good faith to China, but our counterparts across the strait have not responded in the same spirit of friendliness,” Chang said.
“It is incumbent on [Beijing] to adopt different ways of thinking in the interests of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. As long as there are no political preconditions and the principle of seeking common ground, while setting aside differences is observed, no subject should be closed to discussion in the interest of maintaining a dialogue,” she said.
Common ground that both sides might agree on is the importance of peace and stability in the region, while Beijing’s “one China” principle and the so-called “1992 consensus” are differences that should be set aside, Chang added.
The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi （蘇起） in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Chinese government that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
Acknowledging “shifting conditions” in the domestic politics of Taiwan, China and abroad, Chang reaffirmed that Taipei would cautiously handle cross-strait issues and pursue a constructive dialogue in the interest of maintaining security and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Although China has not relented in its “restrictive actions” against Taiwan, Taipei’s policy of welcoming and maintaining existing channels of communication remains unchanged, Chang said, adding that the government’s actions “have been lauded by the Taiwanese public and the international community.”
Relevant agencies have succeeded in keeping already established cross-strait agreements in effect and communicating with their Chinese counterparts, while actively pursuing negotiations on agendas that are of concern to the public’s interests, she said.
The council is to cooperate with legislative efforts to pass a proposed law to provide oversight over cross-strait negotiations and agreements, which would ensure “transparency, democratic participation and legislative accountability” in diplomacy with China, Chang said.
The council is to assist in passing amendments to the National Health Insurance Act （全民健康保險法） that would extend to Chinese students coverage in the National Health Insurance program, which covers foreign and overseas Chinese compatriot students, Chang said, adding that legal reviews of regulations to create a more friendly educational and social environment are to be conducted by the Ministry of Education.
The council plans to propose legal changes to protect the rights of Chinese spouses in Taiwan, she said.
To maximize Taiwan’s advantages as a pluralistic and democratic society, the council plans to promote youth exchanges in the legal profession, cultural industries and volunteer services for charitable causes, Chang said, adding that the government would review cross-strait trade and economic exchange policies, due to possible developments in the global, regional and Chinese economies.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 小英見許勝雄︰為何說我爛蘋果？
- 孩子國語試卷找不出錯字 媽媽PO文求助網友
- 埔里國中機器人社 紅到海外
- 證券行情表、證券表格、上市櫃公司十二月營收表
- 仿舊稻草拓印 新化武德殿重塑壁面
- 媒體稱被俄抓住小辮子 川普斥為假新聞
- 梅姨川普隔空互嗆 好萊塢眾星聲援參戰
- Hogan春夏鞋奏曲 華麗復古─女鞋花朵愛心 男士休閒運動 舒適時尚
- 蘇郁卿接任櫃買總座
- 過不了情關？ 男子車內燒炭死亡
- 海倫清桃貼小鮮肉 工具人老公駁「不可能」
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉比薩斜塔初體驗
- 股價超過系統上限 大立光熔斷原因揭曉
- 拉布拉多卡牆淚流求救 警消救出牠後興奮蹦跳
- 小黃壓到女騎士腳掌 運將反嗆：都是你亂鑽車
- 打嗝亂吃藥 昏迷2天險要老命
- 大福彩、大福獎摃龜！今彩539頭獎開出6注
- 氣候不穩 豬價較往年同期漲1成
- 來看向日葵 偏區里長自辦花海節
- 薛哲手指骨折 辭退經典賽
- 查北農菜蟲 檢約談總經理韓國瑜／列犯罪嫌疑人 訊後暫時請回
- 排廢造假 福斯法遵主管遭美逮捕
- 柯媽替兒抱不平 首度表態支持柯P連任
- 李妍憬、運將互毆辱 雙雙被訴
- 北部八縣市推綠能 賴清德：台南才是領頭羊
- 平溪元宵天燈節 施放台日創作主燈
- 告別垃圾路 竹東公園路豎宣導牌
- 160輛復康巴士 平均168人「搶」1輛
- 動物收容所犬舍 花1.2億擴建
- 美制裁５俄人 普廷心腹在列
- 紫玉白菜 每顆百元搶市
- 俄超狂禁菸令！2015年後出生終身不得買菸
- 《國道四號台中環線豐原潭子段》不滿協議價購太低 200民眾抗議
- 花蓮新城深夜追撞車禍6傷 1女無呼吸心跳
- 〈yes123 Q& A〉到職時簽過競業條款，轉職就不得在任職於同產業？
- 岸巡「丟人」啦 破大案卻押丟犯人
- 【洛杉磯傳真】 王丹／我們要人情味還是法治？
- 神鬼清桃疑沾富二代 工具人老公電話抓姦
- 莫拉萊斯迎蔡總統 盼台續支持公路工程
- 魚池虎頭蘭「消苞」2成 花農不漲價
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 No issues are off limits: MAC Minister Chang
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email