| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
小英抵瓜地馬拉 瓜國總統公開要求我方經援 高雄桃源凌晨規模4.4地震 南台灣搖晃 花蓮新城深夜追撞車禍6傷 1女無呼吸心跳
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ex-minister slams Hung’s leadership

2017-01-12  03:00

HEADING TO THE ‘MORTUARY’: Former minister of transportation and communications Yeh Kuang-shih said the chairwoman was leading the KMT to its grave

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

Discontent in the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） with KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱） yesterday boiled to the surface, with former minister of transportation and communications Yeh Kuang-shih （葉匡時） saying that Hung wants to send “the KMT to the mortuary.”

Yeh, who was an adviser to Hung’s presidential campaign in 2015 before Hung’s forced replacement by then-KMT chairman Eric Chu （朱立倫）, said on Facebook that Hung allowed the KMT’s Huang Fu-hsing military veterans’ branch to sway the party’s chairperson election.

“According to party member numbers published by the KMT, out of 880,000 registered members, only about 220,000 have voting rights in the chairperson election, of which 197,000 are either older than 65 and have been party members for at least 40 years — including 170,000 Huang Fu-hsing members — or are members of low-income households,” Yeh said. “Both groups are exempt from paying party fees to have voting rights.”

“In other words, the KMT chairperson election will be completely decided by Huang Fu-hsing,” he added, asking why there have been “less than 30,000 members willing to pay party fees” during Hung’s tenure as chairwoman.

“Are you really taking the KMT to the mortuary?” Yeh asked Hung.

It was not the first time Yeh has taken Hung to task for what he said was the impending demise of the party.

On Dec. 22, he said on Facebook that the KMT “is being pushed from the intensive care unit to hospice care and will be sent to the mortuary in no time,” sharing an article from the Chinese-language United Daily News that said the party was “narrowing its road, with an intraparty consensus nowhere to be seen.”

The following day, he added: “Chairwoman Hung, please do not complain about other people not listening to your orders. Please think about why they fail to do so.”

KMT Central Policy Committee director Alex Tsai （蔡正元） fought back yesterday, saying on Facebook: “No wonder [former president] Ma Ying-jeou’s （馬英九） poll numbers were in the mortuary; it was because he made someone like Yeh the minister of transportation and communications.”

“Yeh relied on the KMT to indulge on luxuries, but he did not even pay a NT$2,000 special party fee,” Tsai said, referring to a donation scheme employed by the party to raise funds.

There are only 65,967 Huang Fu-hsing members, of which 60,480 are older than 65 and have been party members for at least 40 years, he said.

“Can Yeh not read numbers? Was his IQ [intelligence quotient] sent to the mortuary?” Tsai said. “No wonder he was seriously slapped on the face when he undertook financial reforms of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, left, arrives at a meeting of the Retired Generals’ Social Services Association in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu, left, arrives at a meeting of the Retired Generals’ Social Services Association in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜✤檸檬蛤蜊
摩洛哥香檸肉丸
炒豆芽的鮮嫩訣竅
巧克力不能放冰箱？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Ex-minister slams Hung’s leadership


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月12日‧星期四‧丙申年臘月十五日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.