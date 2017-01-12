《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Officials monitor passage of ‘Liaoning’
‘AIRCRAFT CARRIER KILLERS’: A military officer said that the nation’s Hsiung Feng missiles could overwhelm the defensive systems of the Chinese carrier group
By Jason Pan and Su Yung-yao / Staff reporters in Taipei and Managua
Top government officials and military command centers yesterday closely monitored the passage of Chinese aircraft carrier the Liaoning and escort warships as the fleet passed through the Taiwan Strait, sending reports to President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）.
The vessels were expected to exit Taiwan’s air defense identification zone after press time last night.
Tsai, who is on a nine-day state visit to Central America, conferred with top military and national security officials on the Liaoning’s passage through the Taiwan Strait, speaking via telephone with National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Chen Chun-ling （陳俊麟） and Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuang （馮世寬） yesterday morning.
Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang （黃重諺） said Tsai made the calls upon her return to her hotel in Managua after attending Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s inauguration ceremony.
“Tsai instructed the council and the Ministry of National Defense to closely monitor developments and to stand by contingency plans to reassure the public that they can relax,” Huang said, adding that the president was satisfied with monitoring and mobilization efforts by the agencies.
Huang said that even before Tsai’s departure, government ministries had activated deployment and contingency plans to enable the comprehensive tracking and surveillance of the fleet’s movement, location and weapons deployment.
Earlier yesterday, ministry officials said the carrier group did not intrude into Taiwan’s territorial waters, but it entered the nation’s air defense identification zone from the southwest, sailing northward, at about 7am.
The Liaoning and its escort vessels kept to the Chinese side, west of the median line of the Taiwan Strait, with passage estimated to take more than 10 hours.
It was expected to leave the zone late last night, ministry spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi （陳中吉） said.
Defense forces deployed F-16s, Indigenous Defense Fighter jets, P-3C surveillance aircraft and frigates to monitor and track the Chinese warships’ movements.
The Liaoning conducted naval exercises in the South China Sea, with its squadron of 15 Shenyang J-15 aircraft and had seven escort vessels, including three missile cruisers.
A high-ranking military official was quoted in reports as saying that the ministry had contingency plans and was prepared for missile strikes targeting the carrier group if the vessels had crossed the median line, trespassing in Taiwan’s territorial waters.
A combination of Taiwan’s locally developed Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III missiles, if deployed in successive waves of attacks, could overwhelm the defensive systems of the carrier group, said the official, who declined to be named.
Chang Cheng （張誠）, a retired engineer who helped to develop the Hsiung Feng III missiles at the nation’s main defense research center, agreed with the assessment.
“I have no doubt that our Hsiung Feng III missiles could do the job,” Chang said, adding that the supersonic missiles have earned the nickname “aircraft carrier killers” and can reach 2.5 to 3 times the speed of sound.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 小英見許勝雄︰為何說我爛蘋果？
- 孩子國語試卷找不出錯字 媽媽PO文求助網友
- 埔里國中機器人社 紅到海外
- 證券行情表、證券表格、上市櫃公司十二月營收表
- 仿舊稻草拓印 新化武德殿重塑壁面
- 媒體稱被俄抓住小辮子 川普斥為假新聞
- 梅姨川普隔空互嗆 好萊塢眾星聲援參戰
- Hogan春夏鞋奏曲 華麗復古─女鞋花朵愛心 男士休閒運動 舒適時尚
- 蘇郁卿接任櫃買總座
- 過不了情關？ 男子車內燒炭死亡
- 海倫清桃貼小鮮肉 工具人老公駁「不可能」
- 〈旅遊的滋味〉比薩斜塔初體驗
- 股價超過系統上限 大立光熔斷原因揭曉
- 拉布拉多卡牆淚流求救 警消救出牠後興奮蹦跳
- 小黃壓到女騎士腳掌 運將反嗆：都是你亂鑽車
- 打嗝亂吃藥 昏迷2天險要老命
- 大福彩、大福獎摃龜！今彩539頭獎開出6注
- 氣候不穩 豬價較往年同期漲1成
- 來看向日葵 偏區里長自辦花海節
- 薛哲手指骨折 辭退經典賽
- 查北農菜蟲 檢約談總經理韓國瑜／列犯罪嫌疑人 訊後暫時請回
- 排廢造假 福斯法遵主管遭美逮捕
- 柯媽替兒抱不平 首度表態支持柯P連任
- 李妍憬、運將互毆辱 雙雙被訴
- 北部八縣市推綠能 賴清德：台南才是領頭羊
- 平溪元宵天燈節 施放台日創作主燈
- 告別垃圾路 竹東公園路豎宣導牌
- 160輛復康巴士 平均168人「搶」1輛
- 動物收容所犬舍 花1.2億擴建
- 美制裁５俄人 普廷心腹在列
- 紫玉白菜 每顆百元搶市
- 俄超狂禁菸令！2015年後出生終身不得買菸
- 《國道四號台中環線豐原潭子段》不滿協議價購太低 200民眾抗議
- 花蓮新城深夜追撞車禍6傷 1女無呼吸心跳
- 〈yes123 Q& A〉到職時簽過競業條款，轉職就不得在任職於同產業？
- 岸巡「丟人」啦 破大案卻押丟犯人
- 【洛杉磯傳真】 王丹／我們要人情味還是法治？
- 神鬼清桃疑沾富二代 工具人老公電話抓姦
- 莫拉萊斯迎蔡總統 盼台續支持公路工程
- 魚池虎頭蘭「消苞」2成 花農不漲價
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Officials monitor passage of ‘Liaoning’
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email