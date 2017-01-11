《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 No holiday travel on airport line
BAD IDEA: Hochen Tan said that letting people traveling abroad ride on the new line during the Lunar New Year holiday would expose them to uncertain service quality
By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter
The MRT line between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Main Station is unlikely to be used during its trial run to transport Lunar New Year holiday travelers, as both the metropolitan railway’s operator and passengers would be exposed to too much uncertainty, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.
Taoyuan Metro Corp, the operator of the airport MRT line, has been addressing 41 minor issues that were identified after it completed a final inspection last month required by the Mass Rapid Transit Act （大眾捷運法）, the ministry said, adding that the company would submit a plan to the ministry this week to launch a trial run after correcting the issues.
When asked if the system could be used to transport people traveling abroad during the Lunar New Year holiday, which could coincide with the trial run, Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan （賀陳旦） said he did not think that would be a good idea.
“I would not expect the airport MRT line to be used to transport Lunar New Year holiday travelers to the airport. The operators would face tremendous pressure if given such a task, while users could be exposed to uncertain service quality,” Hochen said.
He said that he agreed with Taoyuan Metro’s proposed plan to only accept group reservations and not activate a baggage check-in system at Taipei Main Station during the system’s trial run.
The minister announced several measures that the ministry would implement to facilitate transportation during one of the nation’s most important holidays of the year.
Tolls are to be waived for travelers on freeways between 11pm and 6am during the holiday from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1, Hochen said.
However, unlike his predecessors, he refused to promise that people would be able to drive from Taipei to Kaohsiung on the freeways in less than six hours during the holiday.
“Nobody can guarantee how long [driving from Taipei to Kaohsiung] would take if drivers choose to take to the road at peak hours. Nor should anyone promise drivers that they can reach their destinations within a certain amount of time,” Hochen said. “It is unnecessary for the ministry to regard the promise of a six-hour drive from Taipei to Kaohsiung during the Lunar New Year holiday as a cross it must bear by itself.”
The ministry’s biggest challenge this year would be to ease traffic on roads to tourist attractions during the six-day holiday, particularly those in Yilan County and central areas, he added.
Regarding a plan to change the pricing scheme for freeway tolls, Hochen said that the ministry is not considering canceling in the short term a 20km toll-free driving distance afforded to drivers each day.
“We will not start charging drivers on east-west freeways either, unless there are alternative routes nearby or public transportation available,” he said.
However, the ministry might start examining whether short-distance drivers and those using freeways to commute should still be provided a daily 20km toll-free distance, as they often cause traffic delays in certain sections of freeways, Hochen said.
The ministry plans to implement a “zero-tolerance” policy for drunk drivers this year and aims to reduce the number of people killed in traffic incidents by 15 percent in three years, he said, adding that deaths in the 18-to-24 age group in particular should drop by 35 percent in that time frame.
Regarding projects proposed by local governments, such as extending the high-speed rail line to Pingtung County and building a railway line between Taichung’s Dajia （大甲） and Houli （后里） districts, Hochen said they were not on the ministry’s list of short-term
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 反年金改革退休女校長 被踢爆稱病年休323天
- 遼寧號今晚沿海峽北返 我國戰機全程待命警戒
- 中國玩家等無寶可夢 廣電總局：威脅國家安全
- 汪啟疆／在太平島上
- 拐杖也能「救」命！美國85歲老翁擊窗勇救2女
- 跆拳冠軍警察 一腳踹倒飛逃毒蟲
- 諾羅病毒流行期 腹瀉群聚案件驟增
- 北市水果攤「霸道」 路人蒐證遭圍毆
- 抹黑、批鬥 親中暴力團體 反民主不擇手段
- 海倫清桃狂造假 工作人員爆：以前就拿不出畢業證書
- 獨家》北市府出大包 7萬公務員薪資看光光
- 中華電信數位好厝邊 扎根在地產業
- 官司纏訟 市府籲撤 遠雄：沒必要
- 大帝進萬球 騎士險翻船好糗
- 萊恩也要「變臉」！照樣親民啦
- 證實清白3個月後 鄭俊英全面回歸
- 牛耳春樂季 辛辛那提大眾領銜開幕
- 大溪樂活巴大鶯線調整 學生上學遲到
- 地核中5％不明物質找到了？日本科學家這麼說...
- 國二何信諺 全美中學數測滿分
- 蘋果 全球市值最大企業
- 蔡英文與馬英九的不同？史明這樣看
- 曾在布吉納法索建小學 15年後...連加恩要蓋中學
- 雙潭桐花立體壁畫 三義新亮點
- 婦遊水漾森林墜谷 消防員漏夜救出
- 追債當街開3槍 1槍竟射破派出所玻璃
- 幫弱勢生脫貧 產官攜手助存圓夢金
- 辜寬敏上月建議蔡︰正名入聯 不應再維持現狀
- 郝吳柱都打經國牌 名嘴：蔣經國反共，你們...
- 巴西監獄暴動 1週3起死傷逾百
- 盧廣仲掰了中分頭 7天挑戰環島
- 「神鬼」清桃老公身分也不實 遭爆為跑船船員
- 紙風車368鄉鎮市區兒童藝術工程
- 醫拿7成回扣 藥商自爆有利可圖就給
- 主持60年 就職司儀被川普開除
- 自由廣場》一例一休符合綠色經濟發展方向
- 卡地亞珍稀美玉 貴氣東方風
- 別再遲疑了 飆淚送禮在這裡…
- 林承飛「薪」情 可望15萬起漲
- 李懿模仿唱跳眉飛色舞 意外釣出鄭秀文說...
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 No holiday travel on airport line
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email