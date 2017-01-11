| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
獨家》救我！ 肉票跳出後車廂 警路檢意外破擄人案 高粱創意酒款 歡慶十五週年 高粱創意酒款 歡慶十五週年
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ortega backs global role for Taiwan

2017-01-11  03:00

MUTUAL BENEFITS: The Nicaraguan president thanked Taiwan for its assistance and promised to fight for greater rights for the nation in the international arena

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） on Monday met Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Managua, with the Central American leader reaffirming his nation’s support for Taiwan’s participation in UN-affiliated and other global organizations.

Ortega expressed his gratitude to Tsai and Taiwanese, saying Nicaragua has long benefited from mutual assistance, bilateral cooperation and growing trade between the two nations.

He said that at a recent summit in Nicaragua of Central American Integration System （SICA） leaders, he talked of his nation’s commitment to strengthening ties with Taiwan.

He told Tsai that Managua would continue to support Taiwan’s participation in UN-affiliated and other global organizations related to humanitarian assistance, public health, education, culture, civil aviation safety, environmental protection and climate change.

“We will continue to fight for greater rights for Taiwan,” he said.

Tsai replied that the support of the international community has helped Taiwan in its economic development and that Taiwan is willing to give back by helping other nations develop and improve the lives of their people.

She said the four Central American states that she is visiting are all long-time allies and Taiwan would do its best to help bring about rapid economic development in the region.

Tsai said she was pleased to be invited to Ortega’s inauguration, so she could congratulate the Nicaraguan president on behalf of Taiwanese.

She also expressed the hope that her visit would help deepen the friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo, Tsai thanked Nicaragua and other Central American allies for their support of Taiwan’s efforts to participate in the international community.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Tsai wrote that she had invited Ortega to visit Taiwan and he had promised to consider it.

In response to Ortega’s proposal to increase exchanges under a free-trade agreement, Tsai said Taiwan is transforming its economic structure and would welcome more bilateral exchanges and greater cooperation.

Tsai was yesterday scheduled to attend the inauguration of Ortega, who was re-elected in November to a third consecutive term.

Nicaragua is the second leg of Tsai’s Central American tour, which also includes Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Tsai’s meeting with Ortega shortly after her arrival in Managua was broadcast live on Nicaraguan television. The delegation of 35 Taiwanese reporters traveling with her were not invited to cover the meeting. The group only learned about the meeting when they saw the television broadcast at a local state-run channel.

Tsai’s official itinerary, which was released to the Taiwanese media before she left Taiwan on Saturday, showed meetings with her counterparts in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, but not Nicaragua, an omission that Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang （黃重諺） said was deliberate to allow flexibility in terms of time.

Tsai’s visit to Nicaragua is to end today, after which she is to fly to Guatemala and El Salvador before returning to Taiwan on Sunday, with a stopover in San Francisco.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • President Tsai Ing-wen, right, shares a lighter moment with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Managua on Monday.  Photo: CNA, courtesy of the Presidential Office

    President Tsai Ing-wen, right, shares a lighter moment with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Managua on Monday.  Photo: CNA, courtesy of the Presidential Office

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
今天吃✤角煮便當
九層塔蛤蜊湯
買到新鮮米的2關鍵
剩菜到底該不該吃？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Ortega backs global role for Taiwan


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月11日‧星期三‧丙申年臘月十四日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.