《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Taiwan in talks with India over foreign workers

2017-01-09  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and India are exploring a proposal to allow Indians to be employed in Taiwan, amid improving relations between the two nations, Taiwan’s Representative to India Tien Chung-kwang （田中光） said.

Tien told the Telegraph India in a recent interview that the two nations have begun negotiating an agreement under which Taiwan will hire people from the northeastern states of India to work in its hospitality sector.

He said a substantial Indian workforce in Taiwan would help improve Indians’ understanding of the nation and that the Indian government is supportive of the proposal.

More than 500,000 foreign workers, mainly from the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, are working in Taiwan.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） assumed office in May last year, her administration has been working to deepen ties with South and Southeast Asian nations as a part of her “new southbound policy.”

Since September last year, Taiwan and India have signed three agreements regarding collaboration in preserving and promoting heritage railways, improving air connectivity between Taiwan and India, and enhancing cooperation in agriculture, the newspaper said.

Last month, 22 Indian lawmakers also established a forum to promote friendly relations with Taiwan, it said.

In the interview, Tien described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the Indian leader with probably the best understanding of Taiwan.”

“This period in our relations, since Prime Minister Modi came to power, is the most dynamic in our history and I promise you there will be a quantum leap in relations over the next three to four years,” Tien said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

2017年1月9日‧星期一‧丙申年臘月十二日
