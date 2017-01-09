《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tsai arrives in Houston for transit stop
VIP TREATMENT: When the president visited Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts, she was escorted by police officers and the museum was cleared for three hours
/ Staff writer, with CNA
President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） on Saturday arrived in Houston for a brief transit stop on her way to Central America, a routine stopover that has been closely watched by Beijing after US president-elect Donald Trump spoke with her by telephone early last month.
Tsai touched down in Houston after setting out from Taiwan earlier in the day on her way to Honduras, the first leg of a nine-day trip. She is also to visit to Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, in that order.
Tsai was met at the airport by US Representative for Texas Blake Farenthold, American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty and Taiwan’s Representative to the US Stanley Kao （高碩泰）.
The US Bureau of Diplomatic Security adopted high-level security measures for Tsai’s stopover.
When Tsai visited Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts, traffic controls were imposed, and police officers escorted her, while the museum was cleared for three hours.
Tsai also visited a Formosa Plastics Corp （台灣塑膠） facility in Point Comfort and a Nan Ya Plastics Corp （南亞塑膠） facility in Wharton. She was accompanied by Farenthold.
Tsai is scheduled to stay in Houston for one night after attending a dinner in her honor which is to be attended by several US officials, including Farenthold, US Representative for Texas Al Green, Moriarty and about 600 expat Taiwanese.
Moriarty was quoted by a Democratic Progressive Party legislator as saying that he would continue to promote good relations between Taiwan and the US, as the two nations share common values.
The Houston stop has taken on a new significance since Tsai’s telephone call with Trump last month. It was the first reported telephone call between a Taiwanese president and a US president or president-elect since 1979.
Tsai is scheduled to make a stopover in San Francisco on Jan. 13, after leaving El Salvador on her way back to Taiwan.
It is Tsai’s second overseas trip since taking office on May 20 last year. Tsai visited Panama in June last year.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 北捷忠孝復興非「最擁擠」 這站才是最擠第1名
- Uber司機「檢舉小黃」活動揪違規 一天上百件
- 發展志工首都 議員促加強宣導溝通
- 吳昇桓助拳南韓 紅雀不阻擋
- 王姿雯／失樂園
- 丁文琪自爆升格人妻 幫林宥嘉催票
- 艾瑪史東同場《鋼鐵英雄》 舊愛有說有笑
- 昔日救難英雄 高雄航空站消防班長 2度持毒被捕
- 施易男母親小明明 自宅跌倒驟逝
- 明北台灣低溫16度 週五入冬最強冷氣團來襲
- 人物側寫》詹啟賢的奇幻之旅
- 女星護E奶轟攝影師「網路訟棍」 挨告吃敗訴
- 共和黨大老麥肯 可能成為反川普大將
- 竹縣營養午餐改家長全額自付 費用維持現行
- 丘沁偉簽到服飾店 內褲當背景
- 李準基豪情挺IU 四樹CP驚喜合體
- 詹啟賢辭副主席 藍委：替洪賣命的人都會求去
- 燈會排擠？弱團年餐 募不到五成
- 鄧紫棋唱《龍捲風》紀念林宥嘉 下台淚喊結束了
- MLB》賽亞人再進化！達比修火球均速飆新高（影音）
- 屏東里港有機菜園 弱勢居民安心吃
- 年貨大街華陰街起跑 迪化街13日接棒
- 敗給天氣 雲嘉烏金、鰻金都成空
- 【愛讀書】 《什麼都沒有發生》
- BOXING遭阿妹狂「雕」 半夜落跑釣魚
- 一台卡打車 他橫越加拿大、非洲
- 自由廣場》年金改革干預校園自主
- 蔡總統與美參議員克魯茲會談
- 〈圖文專欄〉喜歡你 更愛自己
- 1例1休惹禍？ 停車場延後開放 九份一早就塞
- 大福彩摃龜
- 繩索吊掛垂降 達人修樹特技吸睛
- SBL Live》林書緯關鍵失誤 于煥亞21分率台啤險勝富邦
- 談內科發展扯桃園 柯發言又惹議
- 暖暖水源地種樹 居民除草育苗
- 自由廣場》懲治亂黨 維持民主秩序
- 千人大掃除 年初一至初三停收垃圾
- 健康充電站─癌症治療講座
- 自由廣場》打工族消失的五天
- 屏東加工出口區 苦惱人才荒
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tsai arrives in Houston for transit stop
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email