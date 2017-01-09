| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
網速誰最優 手機實測見真章 上班族大團結 團購刮刮樂拼年終！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tsai arrives in Houston for transit stop

2017-01-09  03:00

VIP TREATMENT: When the president visited Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts, she was escorted by police officers and the museum was cleared for three hours

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） on Saturday arrived in Houston for a brief transit stop on her way to Central America, a routine stopover that has been closely watched by Beijing after US president-elect Donald Trump spoke with her by telephone early last month.

Tsai touched down in Houston after setting out from Taiwan earlier in the day on her way to Honduras, the first leg of a nine-day trip. She is also to visit to Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, in that order.

Tsai was met at the airport by US Representative for Texas Blake Farenthold, American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty and Taiwan’s Representative to the US Stanley Kao （高碩泰）.

The US Bureau of Diplomatic Security adopted high-level security measures for Tsai’s stopover.

When Tsai visited Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts, traffic controls were imposed, and police officers escorted her, while the museum was cleared for three hours.

Tsai also visited a Formosa Plastics Corp （台灣塑膠） facility in Point Comfort and a Nan Ya Plastics Corp （南亞塑膠） facility in Wharton. She was accompanied by Farenthold.

Tsai is scheduled to stay in Houston for one night after attending a dinner in her honor which is to be attended by several US officials, including Farenthold, US Representative for Texas Al Green, Moriarty and about 600 expat Taiwanese.

Moriarty was quoted by a Democratic Progressive Party legislator as saying that he would continue to promote good relations between Taiwan and the US, as the two nations share common values.

The Houston stop has taken on a new significance since Tsai’s telephone call with Trump last month. It was the first reported telephone call between a Taiwanese president and a US president or president-elect since 1979.

Tsai is scheduled to make a stopover in San Francisco on Jan. 13, after leaving El Salvador on her way back to Taiwan.

It is Tsai’s second overseas trip since taking office on May 20 last year. Tsai visited Panama in June last year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • President Tsai Ing-wen, center, on Saturday leaves the Omni Houston Hotel during a transit in Houston, Texas. Photo: Reuters

    President Tsai Ing-wen, center, on Saturday leaves the Omni Houston Hotel during a transit in Houston, Texas. Photo: Reuters

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
法式吐司的秘訣
假日料理✤蔬菜雞絲粥
完美的米粉大鍋炒
鑄鐵鍋怎麼開鍋？
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Tsai arrives in Houston for transit stop


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月9日‧星期一‧丙申年臘月十二日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.